> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Google Releases July 2018's Android Security Patch to Fix 70 Vulnerabilities

The patch is now available for Pixel and Nexus devices

Jul 4, 2018 15:28 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

Google has released July 2018's Android Security Patch for all supported Pixel and Nexus devices to fix numerous security vulnerabilities and add various improvement.

The Android Security Patch for July 2018 is now rolling out to Pixel and Nexus users worldwide, and, as usual, it consists of two security patch levels, 2018-07-01 and 2018-07-05, which address a total of 44 vulnerabilities across several core components, including Framework, Media Framework, Kernel and Qualcomm components, as well as Qualcomm closed-source components.

"The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in Media framework that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The severity assessment is based on the effect that exploiting the vulnerability would possibly have on an affected device," reads the Android Security Bulletin for July 2018.

Pixel  and Nexus security bulletin for July 2018 released

In addition to the fixes included in the July 2018 Android Security Bulletin, Google also patched 26 other issues in July 2018's Android Security Patch for Pixel  and Nexus devices, and also improved consistency of Wi-Fi connections with some routers for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones. For more details, you can read the Pixel / Nexus Security Bulletin for July 2018.

If you have a supported Pixel or Nexus device, you are urged to update it to the Android Security Patch Level for July 2018, which is currently rolling out as an incremental update, which means that it could take a few days to arrive at all users everywhere in the world. The July 2018 Android Security Patch will also be available for Android devices of other manufacturers in the coming weeks.

Users can update via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates, but they can also download factory images for Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, and Nexus 6P devices running the Android 8.1 Oreo mobile operating system. Updating via factory images would require you to manually flash the image on your device using the instructions provided by Google here.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Waze Traffic App to Offer SOS Feature for Emergency Roadside Assistance

Users will be able to request assistance from other drivers

Waze Traffic App to Offer SOS Feature for Emergency Roadside Assistance
Android P Beta 3 Arrives with a Back Button and More Improvements

Google is speeding towards an August release

Android P Beta 3 Arrives with a Back Button and More Improvements
Firefox 61 for Android Fixes Recurring Crash on Samsung Galaxy S8 with Android 8

It also improves the security and performance

Firefox 61 for Android Fixes Recurring Crash on Samsung Galaxy S8 with Android 8
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8 & Note 8 Approved by the U.S. Department of Defense

They’ve been added to the Approved Products List (APL)

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8 & Note 8 Approved by the U.S. Department of Defense

Fresh Reviews

Dark Souls Remastered Review (Playstation 4)

The day has come: Dark Souls is born anew

Dark Souls Remastered Review (Playstation 4)
The Crew 2 Review - Too Many Ideas and No Soul

Not bad and not good, the worst place to be

The Crew 2 Review - Too Many Ideas and No Soul
Fitbit Ionic Review - Good But Don't Look Too Closely

It's supposed to be among the best, but is it?

Fitbit Ionic Review - Good But Don't Look Too Closely
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Review

An action RPG that leaves you wanting more

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Review

Latest News

Intel Kills Off 5G Modem Project After Losing 2020 iPhone Contract

2020 iPhone could run on MediaTek modems instead

Intel Kills Off 5G Modem Project After Losing 2020 iPhone Contract
Windows 10 Mail App Gets a New Feature That Makes Sense on Surface Andromeda

Insiders can now try out a new ink feature in Mail app

Windows 10 Mail App Gets a New Feature That Makes Sense on Surface Andromeda
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Edition Arrives with Everything Better

It's free for people that already have the original on Steam

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Edition Arrives with Everything Better
Samsung in Panic Mode as New Phones No Longer Impress

Galaxy S9 selling way slower than its predecessor

Samsung in Panic Mode as New Phones No Longer Impress
Windows 7 Update Fixes Double Zero-Day Vulnerability

Flaw found by Microsoft with help from ESET

Windows 7 Update Fixes Double Zero-Day Vulnerability
Far Cry 5 Gets New Update with Photo Mode and Lots of Fixes

The new patch is available for all supported platforms

Far Cry 5 Gets New Update with Photo Mode and Lots of Fixes
Microsoft’s Low-Cost Surface Compared with Apple’s 2017 MacBook

Benchmark shows the two models side-by-side

Microsoft’s Low-Cost Surface Compared with Apple’s 2017 MacBook
Bioware Knows Anthem Needs to Be a Success, Will Return to Mass Effect

Both Dragon Age and Mass Effect games are still planned

Bioware Knows Anthem Needs to Be a Success, Will Return to Mass Effect
How Apps Would Run on Microsoft’s Dual-Screen Surface Andromeda

Two-pane view code discovered in latest SDK

How Apps Would Run on Microsoft’s Dual-Screen Surface Andromeda
PS4 Summer Sale Gathers More than 750 Games

Up to 60% discounts are available to PS4 Plus users

PS4 Summer Sale Gathers More than 750 Games