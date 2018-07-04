Google Releases July 2018's Android Security Patch to Fix 70 Vulnerabilities

Google has released July 2018's Android Security Patch for all supported Pixel and Nexus devices to fix numerous security vulnerabilities and add various improvement.

The Android Security Patch for July 2018 is now rolling out to Pixel and Nexus users worldwide, and, as usual, it consists of two security patch levels, 2018-07-01 and 2018-07-05, which address a total of 44 vulnerabilities across several core components, including Framework, Media Framework, Kernel and Qualcomm components, as well as Qualcomm closed-source components.

"The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in Media framework that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The severity assessment is based on the effect that exploiting the vulnerability would possibly have on an affected device," reads the Android Security Bulletin for July 2018.

Pixel and Nexus security bulletin for July 2018 released

In addition to the fixes included in the July 2018 Android Security Bulletin, Google also patched 26 other issues in July 2018's Android Security Patch for Pixel and Nexus devices, and also improved consistency of Wi-Fi connections with some routers for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones. For more details, you can read the Pixel / Nexus Security Bulletin for July 2018.

If you have a supported Pixel or Nexus device, you are urged to update it to the Android Security Patch Level for July 2018, which is currently rolling out as an incremental update, which means that it could take a few days to arrive at all users everywhere in the world. The July 2018 Android Security Patch will also be available for Android devices of other manufacturers in the coming weeks.

Users can update via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates, but they can also download factory images for Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, and Nexus 6P devices running the Android 8.1 Oreo mobile operating system. Updating via factory images would require you to manually flash the image on your device using the instructions provided by Google here.