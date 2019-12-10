Google Releases Chrome 79 for Linux, Windows, and Mac with 51 Security Fixes

Google has promoted today the Chrome 79 web browser to the stable channel for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, Windows, Android, and Chrome OS.

Chrome 79 has been in development since earlier this fall and entered beta testing at the end of October, when Google gave us a glimpse of the new features and improvements to come. And now, users can now enjoy all of them if they update their Chrome web browser to version 79.0.3945.79, which is rolling out now to Linux, Windows, and Mac desktop and Android mobile platforms.

With Chrome 79, Google brings VR (Virtual Reality) support to the Web with a new API called WebXR Device API, which allows developers to create immersive experiences for smartphones, as well as head-mounted displays. This also paves the way for the development of many other similar emerging technologies, among which we can mention AR (Augmented Reality).

"This launch sets the foundation for immersive features to come, such as supporting augmented reality, tools, and expanding the real-world understanding of immersive experiences. Many experiences can be enhanced with immersive functionality. Examples include games, home buying, viewing products in your home before buying them and more," said Google.

Origin Trials, security fixes, and more

Also new in the Chrome 79 web browser is Origin Trials, a feature that promises to lets web developers try new features coming to Chrome and give Google feedback on them. Other new features in this release include an option to freeze tabs, extended password and phishing protection, adaptive icon display for installed PWAs (Progressive Web Apps) on Android, autofocus support for any focusable HTML/SVG element, as well as various other tools, API, and options for devs.

This update also includes 51 security fixes, addressing many critical issues related to Bluetooth support, password manager, WebSockets, V8 engine, WebAudio, SQLite, PDFium, Omnibox, and other components. That's why it's important to keep your Chrome browser up to date at all times, so you can download Chrome 79 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems right now or simply update via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates. The open-source Chromium 79.0.3945.79 web browser is also available to download.