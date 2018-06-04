Google Could Let Chromebook Users Manage All of Their Android Files in Chrome OS

Chromium evangelist at Google François Beaufort revealed the fact that the Chrome OS team is planning to add support for managing all our Android files on Chromebook devices from within the Files app.

Dubbed "Android Files," the new feature has been implemented in the Chrome OS Dev channel and promises to let Chromebook owners manage all of their Android files with the default Files app in the Chrome OS operating system. At the moment, Chromebook users can only access image, video and audio files from their Android devices, but this change could let them access all file types.

"The Chrome OS team is thinking about allowing us to manage all our Android files with the Files app in Dev channel," wrote François Beaufort on Google+. "We already have simplified views in the Files app such as Images, Videos, and Audio but this doesn't cover all files that can be created by Android apps such as PDFs and Office documents."

Here's how to enable Android Files support on your Chromebook

If you own a Chromebook laptop and an Android smartphone or tablet, and you want to manage all the files contained on your Android-powered device from your Chromebook, you'll have to switch to the Chrome OS Dev channel by following the instructions provided here. Then enabled the chrome://flags#show-android-files-in-files-app experimental flag.

To enable the flag, simply open Chrome and paste the flag above in the address bar. Then select "Enabled" and you should immediately get a new "Android Files" view that will expose the Android emulated external storage showing you all the files from your Android device in the Files app, which you can transfer in the Downloads folder.