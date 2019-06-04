Google Chrome 75 Released for Linux, Windows, and Mac with 42 Security Fixes

Google has released today the Google Chrome 75 web browser for all supported platforms, including Linux, Windows, and Mac, a release that fixes security issues and adds various improvements.

Google Chrome 75 has been promoted today to the stable channel as version 75.0.3770.80, a minor release that introduces several new features and enhancements for desktop users and web developers. Among these, we can mention a new option in "Privacy and security" setting to manage security keys, as well as support for Scroll Snap Stop to improve gesture navigation.

The Web Share API has been updated to support file sharing in Web Apps, which now can invoke the same native share dialog box like normal apps. Numeric literals were made more readable by adding support for underscores (_, U+005F), and there's now a low-latency alternative to the deprecated NaCl/PPAPI solution. Web RTC and animation improvements are also present.

42 security issues fixed

Besides adding the various improvements mentioned above, the Google Chrome 75 release also includes 42 security fixes, as detailed in the release announcement. On top of that, it fully enforces Site Isolation for all desktop users by default to mitigate the well-known Spectre security vulnerabilities in Intel CPUs by rendering content for each page in a separate process.

Google Chrome 75 is now rolling out via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates to Windows and Mac users. You can also download Google Chrome 75 for Linux, macOS, and Windows right now from our free software portal if you're having trouble with the OTA updates or you prefer to reinstall. We recommend updating your Google Chrome web browser as soon as possible to enjoy a more secure, stable, and safe browsing experience.

The open-source Chromium 75.0.3770.80 web browser is also available for download!