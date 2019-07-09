> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

GNU Linux-Libre 5.2 Kernel Released for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Based on Linux kernel 5.2, but without any proprietary code

Jul 9, 2019 16:16 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
GNU Linux-libre 5.2 kernel released
   GNU Linux-libre 5.2 kernel released

The GNU Linux-libre project has released the GNU Linux-libre 5.2 kernel, a 100% free version of the Linux kernel that doesn't include any proprietary drivers, firmware, or code.

Based on the recently released Linux 5.2 kernel series, which introduces the Sound Open Firmware support for DSP audio devices, the GNU Linux-libre 5.2 kernel also ships with the open-source firmware, which wasn't included in previous versions of the GNU Linux-libre kernel because they were overlooked.

"I had not realized the SOF files were Free Software in recent earlier releases, so the requests for these files were disabled in them," said developer Alexandre Oliva in a mailing list announcement. "Only while cleaning up the new kernel module specifically devoted to SOF-supporting devices did I realize my mistake."

The GNU Linux-libre 5.2 kernel also deblobs several new drivers, including btmtksdio, iqs5xx, ishtp, mt7615, rtw88, rtw8822b, rtw8822c, and ucsi\_ccg, and cleans up the amdgpu, goya, imx-sdma, ixp4xx, and nouveau drivers. Furthermore, the r8822be driver was replaced with rtw8822[bc], whose code was also cleaned in the GNU Linux-libre 5.2 kernel.

100% freedom for your personal computer

As advertised, the GNU Linux-libre kernel promises 100% freedom for your personal computer as it doesn't include any proprietary drivers or any other code that's not fully Open Source. Therefore, if you care about the freedom of your PC and don't want to run any proprietary software, we recommend installing the GNU Linux-libre 5.2 kernel.

You can download GNU Linux-libre 5.2 kernel right now from the official website or install it directly from the software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution. The GNU Linux-libre 5.2 kernel includes all the new features and improvements that were implemented in the latest Linux 5.2 kernel series.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Linux Lite Users Are the First to Try Linux Kernel 5.2, Here's How to Install It

Available now for Linux Lite 4.x and 3.x users

Linux Lite Users Are the First to Try Linux Kernel 5.2, Here's How to Install It
Linux Kernel 5.2 Officially Released, Here's What's New

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

Linux Kernel 5.2 Officially Released, Here's What's New
Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" Operating System Officially Released, Download Now

Installable and live ISOs are available for all platforms

Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" Operating System Officially Released, Download Now
Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) Will Reach End of Life on July 18th, 2019

Users are urged to upgrade to Ubuntu 19.04

Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) Will Reach End of Life on July 18th, 2019

Fresh Reviews

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)

A love letter to Castlevania fans, but not much else

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)
Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)

The level designer that ties in to gaming's most beloved Italian plumber finally gets its long awaited sequel

Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Review (Switch)

After several years of hiatus, the Red Faction game franchise is being brought back in the spotlight with a remaster

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Review (Switch)
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)

A love letter to Castlevania fans, but not much else

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)
Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)

The level designer that ties in to gaming's most beloved Italian plumber finally gets its long awaited sequel

Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)

Latest News

New Windows 10 April 2020 Update ISO Images Now Available for Download

Microsoft releases new Windows 10 20H1 ISOs

New Windows 10 April 2020 Update ISO Images Now Available for Download
Microsoft Says It’s Not Planning to Give Up on Manufacturing Hardware in China

Company denies report it’s looking for a production transfer

Microsoft Says It’s Not Planning to Give Up on Manufacturing Hardware in China
July 2019 Windows 10 Cumulative Updates Also Causing a Black Screen

This problem was acknowledged by Microsoft on June 11

July 2019 Windows 10 Cumulative Updates Also Causing a Black Screen
Microsoft Updates Microsoft Edge Dev Browser with Plenty of New Features

New version now available for download on Windows and Mac

Microsoft Updates Microsoft Edge Dev Browser with Plenty of New Features
Microsoft Releases Security Updates to Patch 77 Vulnerabilities in Its Software

Windows, Office, Linux, all getting patches this month

Microsoft Releases Security Updates to Patch 77 Vulnerabilities in Its Software
What’s New in Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4507453

New cumulative update for Windows 10 version 1903

What’s New in Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4507453
Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Cumulative Updates KB4507453, KB4507469, KB4507435

New updates published as part of the Patch Tuesday cycle

Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Cumulative Updates KB4507453, KB4507469, KB4507435
System76's Linux-Powered Thelio Desktops Now Available with AMD Ryzen Gen 3 CPUs

Thelio and Thelio Major models now ship with AMD CPUs

System76's Linux-Powered Thelio Desktops Now Available with AMD Ryzen Gen 3 CPUs
Apple Outs iOS 12.4 Beta 6, macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Beta 4, and watchOS 5.3 Beta 5

The new beta versions are now available for registered devs

Apple Outs iOS 12.4 Beta 6, macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Beta 4, and watchOS 5.3 Beta 5