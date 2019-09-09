GNOME 3.34 Release Candidate Available for Testing Ahead of September 12 Launch

The GNOME Project announced the availability of the final milestone in the development cycle of the upcoming GNOME 3.34 desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems.

The GNOME 3.34 Release Candidate (RC) has been released over the weekend to public testers in case last minute bugs are discovered before the final release of the open-source desktop environment. The source packages are available to download under the GNOME 3.33.92 umbrella, along with a Flatpak runtime.

The Release Candidate milestone doesn't bring any important changes to the upcoming GNOME 3.34 release, but only minor fixes and updated translations. With this, the development cycle of the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment has come to an end and the development team is now preparing for the final release.

GNOME 3.34 to launch on September 12th

It would appear that the GNOME Project also changed the release date of the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment from September 11th to September 12th. We don't know the reason for this last minute change, so we can only guess that they need more time to prepare for the official launch as GUADEC 2019 just ended on August 28th.

With that in mind, if you want to give them a hand with the testing, you can install the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution by downloading the Flatpak runtime from Flathub, the official BuildStream project snapshot, or the source packages.

At the moment, GNOME 3.34 is supported on the 64-bit, AArch64 (ARM64), and ARMv7 architectures. On 64-bit platforms, there's a new extension that lets you run 32-bit apps. Please note that this is still a pre-release version, which means that you shouldn't install it on a production machine.

The GNOME 3.34 desktop environment promises exciting new features and improvements that will be revealed later this week. However, most GNU/Linux distributions will be able to update their archives to the GNOME 3.34 packages in about two weeks from the official launch, around the release of the first point release, GNOME 3.34.1, on October 9th.