> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

GNOME 3.34 Release Candidate Available for Testing Ahead of September 12 Launch

GNOME 3.33.92 packages are now ready for public testing

Sep 9, 2019 14:20 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
GNOME 3.34 RC released
   GNOME 3.34 RC released

The GNOME Project announced the availability of the final milestone in the development cycle of the upcoming GNOME 3.34 desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems.

The GNOME 3.34 Release Candidate (RC) has been released over the weekend to public testers in case last minute bugs are discovered before the final release of the open-source desktop environment. The source packages are available to download under the GNOME 3.33.92 umbrella, along with a Flatpak runtime.

The Release Candidate milestone doesn't bring any important changes to the upcoming GNOME 3.34 release, but only minor fixes and updated translations. With this, the development cycle of the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment has come to an end and the development team is now preparing for the final release.

GNOME 3.34 to launch on September 12th

It would appear that the GNOME Project also changed the release date of the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment from September 11th to September 12th. We don't know the reason for this last minute change, so we can only guess that they need more time to prepare for the official launch as GUADEC 2019 just ended on August 28th.

With that in mind, if you want to give them a hand with the testing, you can install the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution by downloading the Flatpak runtime from Flathub, the official BuildStream project snapshot, or the source packages.

At the moment, GNOME 3.34 is supported on the 64-bit, AArch64 (ARM64), and ARMv7 architectures. On 64-bit platforms, there's a new extension that lets you run 32-bit apps. Please note that this is still a pre-release version, which means that you shouldn't install it on a production machine.

The GNOME 3.34 desktop environment promises exciting new features and improvements that will be revealed later this week. However, most GNU/Linux distributions will be able to update their archives to the GNOME 3.34 packages in about two weeks from the official launch, around the release of the first point release, GNOME 3.34.1, on October 9th.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" Gets First Point Release, Available to Download Now

Debian GNU/Linux 10.1 released with security and bug fixes

Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" Gets First Point Release, Available to Download Now
Anonymous OS Tails Gets Fix for SWAPGS Variant of the Spectre Vulnerability

Tails 3.16 is now available for download

Anonymous OS Tails Gets Fix for SWAPGS Variant of the Spectre Vulnerability
Mozilla Firefox 69 Is Available for All Supported Ubuntu Releases, Update Now

Rolling out now to Ubuntu 19.04, 18.04 LTS, and 16.04 LTS

Mozilla Firefox 69 Is Available for All Supported Ubuntu Releases, Update Now
Librem 5 Linux Phone Starts Shipping September 24th in Batches Until Q4 2020

First batch will ship between September 24 and October 22

Librem 5 Linux Phone Starts Shipping September 24th in Batches Until Q4 2020
LibreOffice 6.3 Office Suite Gets Its First Point Release, over 80 Bugs Fixed

LibreOffice 6.2.7 is also available to download

LibreOffice 6.3 Office Suite Gets Its First Point Release, over 80 Bugs Fixed

Fresh Reviews

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

Latest News

How to Enable Microsoft’s Own Scrolling Animation in Google Chrome

Impulse-style scrolling animation makes its way to Chrome

How to Enable Microsoft’s Own Scrolling Animation in Google Chrome
Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4530684 Issues

Isolated reports on version 1903/1909 cumulative update

Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4530684 Issues
Nearly 8 in 10 Users Forget Their Passwords and Require a Reset

And 35% of them also keep digital or physical password lists

Nearly 8 in 10 Users Forget Their Passwords and Require a Reset
Dark Moon Survival Strategy Game Lets You Manage a Mobile Base

The game will be released on PC via Steam in June 2020

Dark Moon Survival Strategy Game Lets You Manage a Mobile Base
Frostpunk Is Not Just About Harsh Winter, The Last Autumn DLC Coming in 2020

The new expansion will be released on PC only

Frostpunk Is Not Just About Harsh Winter, The Last Autumn DLC Coming in 2020
Microsoft Begins Sticky Notes Rollout in Outlook for the Web

Company says all Office users to get it in January

Microsoft Begins Sticky Notes Rollout in Outlook for the Web
Goodbye, $1000+ Phones: Buyers No Longer Willing to Throw Money Down the Drain

Research shows few people spend $1,000 on phones

Goodbye, $1000+ Phones: Buyers No Longer Willing to Throw Money Down the Drain
Ring Camera Hack Sold Online for Just a Few Dollars

Camera hacking tools available on the dark web

Ring Camera Hack Sold Online for Just a Few Dollars
Microsoft’s Keyboard App Takes Over Android with Record Download Number

SwiftKey Keyboard sets a new personal best on Android

Microsoft’s Keyboard App Takes Over Android with Record Download Number