> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

GNOME 3.34 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here's What's New

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

Sep 12, 2019 17:27 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
GONME 3.34 released
4 photos
   GONME 3.34 released

The GNOME Project announced today the release and general availability of the highly anticipated GNOME 3.34 desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems.

GNOME 3.34 is dubbed "Thessaloniki" after the host city of the GUADEC (GNOME User and Developer European Conference) 2019 event and it's a major release that adds numerous new features and improvements. It's been in development of the past six months and comes as a drop-in replacement for the GNOME 3.32 "Taipei" desktop environment series with many new features.

"The latest version of GNOME 3 has been released today. Version 3.34 contains six months of work by the GNOME community and includes many improvements, performance improvements and new features," reads today's announcement. "Highlights from this release include visual refreshes for a number of applications, including the desktop itself. The background selection settings also received a redesign, making it easier to select custom backgrounds."

Here's what's new in GNOME 3.34

Highlights of the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment include support for custom folders in the application overview, allowing users to create a new folder just by dragging an application icon on top of another, similar to Apple's iOS operating system. Of course, folders will be automatically removed once all application icons were dragged out of the folder.

GNOME 3.34 also introduces a better web browsing experience were web processes are now sandboxed, along with the ability to pin tabs and an improved ad blocking feature that now makes use of WebKit content filters. Furthermore, the GNOME Boxes virtual and remote machine manager now offers a much-improved assistant workflow and support for booting VMs from attached CD/DVD images.

Other noteworthy changes include support for saving multiple game states in the GNOME Games app, a revamped Background panel in Settings with support for previews, support for automatically updating sources in the Music app, the Photos, To Do, and Videos apps received new icons, and GNOME Terminal now supports right-to-left and bi-directional language.

Also worth mentioning is the fact that the Files app now warns users before pasting files into a write-protected directory, it's now possible to disable the Activities hot-corner, the Polari IRC client now shows users when they're offline, Pointer Location is now supported under Wayland, and a refined Wi-Fi list is available in Settings.

While the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment has been released today, it's only available to download as source packages that need to be compiled or a Flatpak runtime that makes the installation a lot easier. However, we recommend installing it from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, but it will take up two weeks for most Linux OS vendors to update the packages.

Play Video

GNOME 3.34 (4 Images)

GONME 3.34 released
Background panel with wallpaper previewsCustom folders in application overview
+1more
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

KaOS 2019.09 Linux Distro Released with KDE Plasma 5.16.5 and Linux Kernel 5.2

KDE Applications 19.08.1 & KDE Frameworks 5.61 also included

KaOS 2019.09 Linux Distro Released with KDE Plasma 5.16.5 and Linux Kernel 5.2
KDE Plasma 5.12.9 LTS Desktop Environment Released with More Than 20 Bug Fixes

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

KDE Plasma 5.12.9 LTS Desktop Environment Released with More Than 20 Bug Fixes
Canonical Fixes Linux 4.15 Kernel Regression in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS

Users are urged to update their installations immediately

Canonical Fixes Linux 4.15 Kernel Regression in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS
Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine" Promises More Boot Speed Improvements

LZ4 will be the default decompression in Ubuntu 19.10

Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine" Promises More Boot Speed Improvements

Fresh Reviews

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

Latest News

MintBox3 Linux PC Arrives with Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Cinnamon Pre-Installed

Features Intel Core i9 CPU and Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU

MintBox3 Linux PC Arrives with Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Cinnamon Pre-Installed
Peppermint 10 Linux OS Gets Respined, It's Now Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Live images are now available for 32-bit and 64-bit systems

Peppermint 10 Linux OS Gets Respined, It's Now Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS
Apple Releases First Public Beta of iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, and macOS 10.15.3

First tvOS 13.3.1 public beta is also available for testing

Apple Releases First Public Beta of iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, and macOS 10.15.3
Linux Mint 19.2 Users Can Now Upgrade to Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia," Here's How

A step-by-step tutorial with easy to read instructions

Linux Mint 19.2 Users Can Now Upgrade to Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia," Here's How
How to Fix Error 3, Error 7, and Error 60 in Microsoft Edge for Windows 10

Fixing common issues in the new Chromium browser

How to Fix Error 3, Error 7, and Error 60 in Microsoft Edge for Windows 10
Ads in Windows 10 Apps: Yes or No?

Ads start showing up in core Windows 10 apps

Ads in Windows 10 Apps: Yes or No?
Chromium Microsoft Edge on Its Way to Windows 10 on ARM

Support for ARM coming to Microsoft’s new browsers

Chromium Microsoft Edge on Its Way to Windows 10 on ARM
Nintendo Announces Two DLCs for Luigi's Mansion 3 Arrive 2020

They will be bundled in the Multiplayer Pack

Nintendo Announces Two DLCs for Luigi's Mansion 3 Arrive 2020
Microsoft on Ransomware Attacks: Just Don’t Pay the Hackers

“It’s a pat on the back for the attacks,” company says

Microsoft on Ransomware Attacks: Just Don’t Pay the Hackers