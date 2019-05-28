> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

GNOME 3.34 Desktop Environment Gets Second Development Release, Download Now

GNOME 3.33.2 is now available for public testing

May 28, 2019 15:38 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
GNOME 3.33.2 released
   GNOME 3.33.2 released

The development cycle of the upcoming GNOME 3.34 desktop environment continues with the second development milestone, GNOME 3.33.2, which is now available for public testing.

GNOME 3.33.2 was released as the second development milestone of the forthcoming GNOME 3.34 desktop environment, bringing more updated components and apps that include improvements and new features to provide the Linux community with the best GNOME desktop experience to date.

For example, GNOME 3.33.2 adds huge performance improvements to GNOME Shell, a new Backgrounds panel in GNOME Control Center, countless enhancements to the Epiphany web browser and GNOME Calculator, rendering improvements for the Mutter window and composite manager with X.Org Server, and much more.

"GNOME 3.33.2 is now available. This is the second unstable release leading to 3.34 stable series," said Abderrahim Kitouni on behalf of the GNOME Release Team. "I had to disable gnome-contacts, gnome-calendar and gnome-maps because of the not-very-well coordinated evolution-data-server transition."

GNOME 3.33.3 expected to arrive on June 19th

The development cycle of the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment will continue with a third development milestone, tagged as version 3.33.3, which is expected to be released for public testing on June 19th, 2019. Until then, you can download and test GNOME 3.32.2 right now on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

To compile GNOME 3.33.2, you must use the official BuildStream project snapshot or the source packages. Please keep in mind though that this is a pre-release version, so don't install it on a production system. The final release of the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment, will be available this fall on September 11th. Meanwhile, check out the changelog to see what's new in GNOME 3.33.2.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Linux Kernel 5.2 to Come with Improved Support for Logitech Wireless Devices

Will provide battery monitoring support and other benefits

Linux Kernel 5.2 to Come with Improved Support for Logitech Wireless Devices
Antergos Linux Has Been Discontinued, All Users Will Be Migrated to Arch Linux

The project is looking for new maintainers

Antergos Linux Has Been Discontinued, All Users Will Be Migrated to Arch Linux
BlackArch Linux Ethical Hacking OS Gets New Release with More Than 150 New Tools

BlackArch Linux 2019.06.01 is now available for download

BlackArch Linux Ethical Hacking OS Gets New Release with More Than 150 New Tools
Tails 3.14 Anonymous Linux OS Adds Mitigations for the Intel MDS Vulnerabilities

It's now using the latest Tor Browser 8.5

Tails 3.14 Anonymous Linux OS Adds Mitigations for the Intel MDS Vulnerabilities
Peppermint 10 Operating System Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Available for 64-bit and 32-bit architectures

Peppermint 10 Operating System Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Fresh Reviews

Conan Unconquered Review (PC)

The world's most famous fictional barbarian is back for another display of blood and iron in the form of an RTS

Conan Unconquered Review (PC)
Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Yet another mid-ranger wearing Samsung’s badge

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review
Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows Review (PC)

Doesn't reinvent the wheel, but the solo adventure is great

Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows Review (PC)
Conan Unconquered Review (PC)

The world's most famous fictional barbarian is back for another display of blood and iron in the form of an RTS

Conan Unconquered Review (PC)
Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Yet another mid-ranger wearing Samsung’s badge

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Latest News

Conan Unconquered Review (PC)

The world's most famous fictional barbarian is back for another display of blood and iron in the form of an RTS

Conan Unconquered Review (PC)
Chinese Military to Give Up on Windows, Adopt Custom Operating System

China wants to block US hackers with own OS

Chinese Military to Give Up on Windows, Adopt Custom Operating System
Ancestors Legacy: Saladin's Conquest DLC – Yay or Nay

The Saracen faction adds an interesting mix of new units

Ancestors Legacy: Saladin's Conquest DLC – Yay or Nay
Leak Shows Samsung Might Be Going the iPhone X Way with the Note 10 Camera

Rear camera module for the Note 10 leaked

Leak Shows Samsung Might Be Going the iPhone X Way with the Note 10 Camera
Huawei Remains Second Largest Phone Maker, Apple and Samsung Go Down

Gartner data offers closer look at smartphone sales

Huawei Remains Second Largest Phone Maker, Apple and Samsung Go Down
Best Antivirus for Windows 10 (March/April 2019 Anti-Malware Tests)

New test reveals the best security products for Windows 10

Best Antivirus for Windows 10 (March/April 2019 Anti-Malware Tests)
There’s No Such Thing as Windows 10 Home Ultra

Albeit an upgrade Home SKU is still very likely

There’s No Such Thing as Windows 10 Home Ultra
The Future of Windows: Updates in the Background, Secure by Default

Microsoft describes its vision for a modern OS

The Future of Windows: Updates in the Background, Secure by Default
Google “Accidentally” Blocks Chromium Microsoft Edge from Loading New YouTube

New Edge can’t use the refreshed YouTube interface

Google “Accidentally” Blocks Chromium Microsoft Edge from Loading New YouTube