GNOME 3.34 Desktop Environment Gets Second Development Release, Download Now

The development cycle of the upcoming GNOME 3.34 desktop environment continues with the second development milestone, GNOME 3.33.2, which is now available for public testing.

GNOME 3.33.2 was released as the second development milestone of the forthcoming GNOME 3.34 desktop environment, bringing more updated components and apps that include improvements and new features to provide the Linux community with the best GNOME desktop experience to date.

For example, GNOME 3.33.2 adds huge performance improvements to GNOME Shell, a new Backgrounds panel in GNOME Control Center, countless enhancements to the Epiphany web browser and GNOME Calculator, rendering improvements for the Mutter window and composite manager with X.Org Server, and much more.

"GNOME 3.33.2 is now available. This is the second unstable release leading to 3.34 stable series," said Abderrahim Kitouni on behalf of the GNOME Release Team. "I had to disable gnome-contacts, gnome-calendar and gnome-maps because of the not-very-well coordinated evolution-data-server transition."

GNOME 3.33.3 expected to arrive on June 19th

The development cycle of the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment will continue with a third development milestone, tagged as version 3.33.3, which is expected to be released for public testing on June 19th, 2019. Until then, you can download and test GNOME 3.32.2 right now on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

To compile GNOME 3.33.2, you must use the official BuildStream project snapshot or the source packages. Please keep in mind though that this is a pre-release version, so don't install it on a production system. The final release of the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment, will be available this fall on September 11th. Meanwhile, check out the changelog to see what's new in GNOME 3.33.2.