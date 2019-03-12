GNOME 3.34 "Thessaloniki" Desktop Environment Slated for Release on September 11

The GNOME Project, through Andre Klapper, announced that the release schedule of the upcoming GNOME 3.34 desktop environment was finalized and it's now available for general public.

With the final release of the GNOME 3.32 desktop environment knocking on our doors, the time has come to take a look at the release schedule of the next major release of the open-source graphical desktop environment used by numerous Linux-based operating systems, including Ubuntu.

According to the release schedule, the development cycle of the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment series will kick off soon after GNOME 3.32 release hits the streets tomorrow, March 13th, and it'll take place under the GNOME 3.33.x umbrella. The first development snapshot, GNOME 3.33.1, will be released to the public on April 24th.

Three more such development snapshots will be released throughout May-July 2019, GNOME 3.33.2 on 22nd, GNOME 3.33.3 on June 19th, and GNOME 3.33.4 on July 17th, before the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment enters beta stage, with the first beta hitting the streets on August 7th, and the second beta on August 21st.

GUADEC 2019 conference to take place August 23-28

The two betas of the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment will be released just a few days before the GUADEC 2019 conference, which will take place between August 23-28 in Thessaloniki, Greece. After that, the RC (Release Candidate) milestone will see the light of day on September 4th.

"Note that GUADEC is very late this year (end of August). We wanted to avoid both making releases and being under hardcode freeze at GUADEC (you're free to branch gnome-3-34 early though to hack away)," said Andre Klapper. "As a result, GNOME 3.34.0 will be on September 11 (a week later than usually preferred)."

The final release of the GNOME 3.34 "Thessaloniki" desktop environment will be out on September 11th, 2019. As usual, two point releases will be scheduled for this series, GNOME 3.34.1 and GNOME 3.34.2. The first one, GNOME 3.34.1, will be available on October 9th, 2019, just in time for the mass adoption of the GNOME 3.34 desktop environment.