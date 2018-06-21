> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment Gets New Milestone, Beta Expected on August 1

GNOME 3.29.3 is now available for public testing

Jun 21, 2018 19:15 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

The GNOME Project announced the release and availability of the third development milestone of the upcoming GNOME 3.30 "Almería" desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems.

In an email announcement received by Softpedia, developer Michael Catanzaro announces the availability of GNOME 3.29.3, the third of four development milestones before the GNOME 3.30 desktop environment enters beta stages of development.

Coming almost a month after GNOME 3.29.2, the GNOME 3.29.3 development milestone appears to be the first where all components are buildable. "This is an accomplishment," said Michael Catanzaro, "I hope we can keep this up going forward."

However, GNOME 3.29.3 doesn't contain as much updated components as one would've expected at this point in the development cycle. So you can imagine that the changes implemented so far are minor.

Components that received notable changes include NetworkManager, NetworkManager Applet, Epiphany, libdazzle, and evolution-data-server. You can see all the details about the new changes here.

GNOME 3.29.4 coming July 18, after the GUADEC conference

The development cycle of the GNOME 3.30 desktop environment will continue with the fourth and last development milestone, GNOME 3.29.4, which should be out on July 18, 2018, right after the GUADEC conference, which will take place between July 6 - 11 in Almería, Spain.

After that, GNOME 3.30 will enter beta stages of development with the first beta release, which is expected on August 1, 2018. A second beta release is planned for August 15, and the Release Candidate should arrive at the end of the month, on August 29.

Meanwhile, if you want to compile GNOME 3.29.3 on your Linux OS, you can use the official BuildStream project snapshot or the source packages. The final release of the GNOME 3.30 desktop environment is expected to hit the streets on September 5, 2018.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Flatpak 1.0 Linux Application Sandboxing & Distribution Framework Is Almost Here

Flatpak 0.99.1 is the first pre-release before Flatpak 1.0

Flatpak 1.0 Linux Application Sandboxing & Distribution Framework Is Almost Here
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Is Now Certified on Intel's NUC Mini PCs and IoT Boards

The certification was given for IoT device development

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Is Now Certified on Intel's NUC Mini PCs and IoT Boards
CentOS Atomic Host 7.5 Released for Those Who Want to Run Linux Containers

It's based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux Atomic Host 7.5

CentOS Atomic Host 7.5 Released for Those Who Want to Run Linux Containers
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10 Adds Retpoline Mitigations for Spectre & Meltdown

Fixes critical security vulnerabilities and other issues

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10 Adds Retpoline Mitigations for Spectre & Meltdown

Fresh Reviews

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Review

An action RPG that leaves you wanting more

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Review
Omensight Review (PC)

A Sherlock Holmes-esque story backed by a solid combat sytem

Omensight Review (PC)
Nokia 6 (2018) Review - Twenty-Four Carat Android

Second-generation Nokia 6 is here with more muscle

Nokia 6 (2018) Review - Twenty-Four Carat Android
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review (PC)

The main issue with the second Pillars game is that it ends

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review (PC)

Latest News

Canonical Releases AMD Microcode Updates for All Ubuntu Users to Fix Spectre V2

Available for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, 17.10, 16.04 LTS & 14.04 LTS

Canonical Releases AMD Microcode Updates for All Ubuntu Users to Fix Spectre V2
PulseAudio 12 Open-Source Sound System Released with AirPlay, A2DP Improvements

This release also brings various A2DP Bluetooth improvements

PulseAudio 12 Open-Source Sound System Released with AirPlay, A2DP Improvements
Valve's Steam Intergalactic Summer Sale Kicks Off with Huge Game Discounts

Users can unlock free game by playing Summer Saliens Game

Valve's Steam Intergalactic Summer Sale Kicks Off with Huge Game Discounts
GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment Gets New Milestone, Beta Expected on August 1

GNOME 3.29.3 is now available for public testing

GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment Gets New Milestone, Beta Expected on August 1
Flatpak 1.0 Linux Application Sandboxing & Distribution Framework Is Almost Here

Flatpak 0.99.1 is the first pre-release before Flatpak 1.0

Flatpak 1.0 Linux Application Sandboxing & Distribution Framework Is Almost Here
Google Will Make Biometric Authentication Mechanisms in Android P More Secure

Android P to offer users better biometric security, privacy

Google Will Make Biometric Authentication Mechanisms in Android P More Secure
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Is Now Certified on Intel's NUC Mini PCs and IoT Boards

The certification was given for IoT device development

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Is Now Certified on Intel's NUC Mini PCs and IoT Boards
How to Completely Remove the Desktop Wallpaper in Windows 10

And use a solid color instead of a typical background

How to Completely Remove the Desktop Wallpaper in Windows 10
Microsoft News for Android Review

Hands-on with Microsoft’s overhauled News app

Microsoft News for Android Review
Samsung Fights Bezels with a Secondary Display on the Back (And Without a Notch)

Patent reveals possible Samsung design approach

Samsung Fights Bezels with a Secondary Display on the Back (And Without a Notch)