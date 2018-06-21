GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment Gets New Milestone, Beta Expected on August 1

The GNOME Project announced the release and availability of the third development milestone of the upcoming GNOME 3.30 "Almería" desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems.

In an email announcement received by Softpedia, developer Michael Catanzaro announces the availability of GNOME 3.29.3, the third of four development milestones before the GNOME 3.30 desktop environment enters beta stages of development.

Coming almost a month after GNOME 3.29.2, the GNOME 3.29.3 development milestone appears to be the first where all components are buildable. "This is an accomplishment," said Michael Catanzaro, "I hope we can keep this up going forward."

However, GNOME 3.29.3 doesn't contain as much updated components as one would've expected at this point in the development cycle. So you can imagine that the changes implemented so far are minor.

Components that received notable changes include NetworkManager, NetworkManager Applet, Epiphany, libdazzle, and evolution-data-server. You can see all the details about the new changes here.

GNOME 3.29.4 coming July 18, after the GUADEC conference

The development cycle of the GNOME 3.30 desktop environment will continue with the fourth and last development milestone, GNOME 3.29.4, which should be out on July 18, 2018, right after the GUADEC conference, which will take place between July 6 - 11 in Almería, Spain.

After that, GNOME 3.30 will enter beta stages of development with the first beta release, which is expected on August 1, 2018. A second beta release is planned for August 15, and the Release Candidate should arrive at the end of the month, on August 29.

Meanwhile, if you want to compile GNOME 3.29.3 on your Linux OS, you can use the official BuildStream project snapshot or the source packages. The final release of the GNOME 3.30 desktop environment is expected to hit the streets on September 5, 2018.