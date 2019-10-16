Softpedia >News >Linux >Linux Distributions
Softpedia Homepage   

Freespire 5.0 Linux OS Is Out with Linux Kernel 5.0, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Includes updated components and latest security patches

Oct 16, 2019 15:34 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Freespire 5.0 released
   Freespire 5.0 released

PC/OpenSystems announced the general availability of the Freespire 5.0 Linux-based computer operating system, a major release that brings updated components and various improvements.

Based on the latest Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS operating system, Freespire 5.0 is here to respond to users' accusations of a bloated system. Freespire doesn't aim to become a bloatware, so Freespire 5.0 only ships with the best-of-breed apps and packages and nothing else.

Among these, we can mention the KDE Plasma 5.12.9 LTS desktop environment, Chromium 77 web browser, Calligra office suite, Amarok music player, DragonPlayer video player, KolourPaint paint software, Kpatience and DreamChess games, Ice 6.0.4 browser installer, as well as Synaptic Package Manager, Boot Repair, and Kamerka.

"Our goal was to "trim the fat" on the distribution. Many of our users and customers have told us that Linspire / Freespire as a whole were bloated; so what we did in response was pick "best of breed" applications that added to the overall simplicity of the system," said Roberto J. Dohnert.

Freespire 5.0 no longer ships with proprietary software

To stay true to the Open Source ecosystem, Freespire 5.0 doesn't include any proprietary, binary-only software. Furthermore, users can find its source code through the Synaptic Package Manager utility. On top of that, Freespire is and will always be free to download and redistribute.

Being based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS, Freespire 5.0 also comes with up-to-date core components and toolchain, as well as the latest security patches. You can download Freespire 5.0 right now as an ISO image that you can write to a USB flash drive to boot the operating system on your personal computer and install it, or you can order a USB stick with Freespire 5.0 pre-installed for $15.99 USD from PC/OpenSystems.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

VirtualBox Adds Support for Linux Kernel 5.3, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 Beta

VirtualBox 6.0.14 is now available for Linux, Mac & Windows

VirtualBox Adds Support for Linux Kernel 5.3, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 Beta
Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) Enters Final Freeze Ahead of October 17th Release

Will introduce many new features and improvements

Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) Enters Final Freeze Ahead of October 17th Release
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Arrives for Linux and macOS on November 5th

The Definitive Edition will be ported by Feral Interactive

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Arrives for Linux and macOS on November 5th
KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here's What's New

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here's What's New
Linux Kernel 5.2 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.3

Linux 5.2.21 is the last maintenance release in the series

Linux Kernel 5.2 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.3

Fresh Reviews

TicPods 2 Pro Review - Smarter AirPods (No, Really)

The second-generation TicPods model is finally here

TicPods 2 Pro Review - Smarter AirPods (No, Really)
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Latest News

How Much Does It Cost to Replace an iPhone 11 Screen or Battery?

Here are the costs of servicing performed out of warranty

How Much Does It Cost to Replace an iPhone 11 Screen or Battery?
How Windows 10 Devices Will Be Upgraded to the New Edge Browser

Manual download links for Chromium Edge now available

How Windows 10 Devices Will Be Upgraded to the New Edge Browser
AMD Now Supports Radeon RX 5600 XT Cards - Download Radeon Adrenalin 20.1.3

The update fixes issues with Nioh, WWE2K20, and more

AMD Now Supports Radeon RX 5600 XT Cards - Download Radeon Adrenalin 20.1.3
Intel Improves Performance for Unravel Two and Oninaki - Get Build 7755

The update implements full support for Vulkan 1.2 API

Intel Improves Performance for Unravel Two and Oninaki - Get Build 7755
Germany to Pay Microsoft Nearly $900,000 to Secure Outdated Windows

Windows 7 still running on thousands of government devices

Germany to Pay Microsoft Nearly $900,000 to Secure Outdated Windows
Public Shaming 2.0: Chinese City Uses Facial Recognition Against Pajama Wearers

City wants to stop people from wearing pajamas in public

Public Shaming 2.0: Chinese City Uses Facial Recognition Against Pajama Wearers
Bad News, Windows 10: Google Announces 8 Years of Updates for Chromebooks

New models will be supported until June 2028

Bad News, Windows 10: Google Announces 8 Years of Updates for Chromebooks
Microsoft Breaks Down the Windows 7 Desktop Wallpaper with the Last Update

And no patch should theoretically be released

Microsoft Breaks Down the Windows 7 Desktop Wallpaper with the Last Update
$399 iPhone 9 to Launch in March

Production expected to kick off in February, report claims

$399 iPhone 9 to Launch in March