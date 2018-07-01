First Arch Linux ISO Snapshot Powered by the Linux 4.17 Kernel Is Here

If you’re looking to install the lightweight Arch Linux operating system on your personal computer bundled with the Linux 4.17 kernel, you now can with July 2018’s ISO snapshot.

The Arch Linux 2018.07.01 ISO snapshot is now available for download, and it’s the first to ship with the latest Linux 4.17 kernel series. In fact, the ISO image is bundled with the most recent point release, Linux kernel 4.17.3, which was released on Monday.

Being a rolling release operating system, Arch Linux received the Linux 4.17 kernel treatment a while ago, which means that all existing users were able to upgrade to it without having to download a new ISO snapshot and reinstall the operating system.

Last month’s Arch Linux ISO snapshot was using the Linux 4.16 kernel series, which reached end of life this week with the Linux 4.16.18 point release. So if you have the Arch Linux 2018.06.01 ISO image around, trash it because it ships with an unsupported kernel.

For new installations only

Like all Arch Linux ISO snapshots, Arch Linux 2018.07.01 is here only for those who want to deploy the open-source and free operating system on their personal computers or servers. It includes all the updates released throughout June 2018, so it will save them a lot of time of downloading and installing hundreds of updates after installation.

Existing Arch Linux users don’t need to download the new ISO snapshot to enjoy the latest Linux 4.17 kernel. If you have a healthy Arch Linux installation, update it with the “sudo pacman -Syu” command in a terminal emulator or your favorite graphical package manager.

You can download Arch Linux 2018.07.01 right now from the official website or through our web portal. The ISO image has only 574MB in size and it can be installed only on 64-bit (x86_64/amd64) hardware architectures. If you don’t know how to install Arch Linux, read our “A Beginners' Guide to Installing Arch Linux” tutorial.