Firefox 72.0.2 Improves Playback Performance for Full-Screen 1080p Videos

Mozilla released today the second maintenance update to the latest Firefox 72 open-source and cross-platform web browser for all supported platforms, including Linux, Mac, and Windows, to address various issues.

Coming almost two weeks after the Firefox 72.0.1 point release, which was an important security update addressing a zero-day vulnerability, the Firefox 72.0.2 update is a maintenance release that fixes various issues, such as the inconsistent playback performance for full-screen 1080p videos on certain systems.

Firefox 72.0.2 also addresses a web compatibility issue with CSS Shadow Parts, which shipped as part of the Firefox 72 release, a hang that occurred when opening about:logins when a master password is set, issues reported by users when attempting to open files containing spaces in their path, as well as various stability issues.

Now rolling out to the stable channel

The Firefox 72.0.2 maintenance update is now rolling out to the stable channel, which means that users on macOS and Windows systems can now update their installations via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates. On the other hand, Linux users will have to wait for Firefox 72.0.2 to arrive in the stable software repositories of their favorite GNU/Linux distributions.

The Firefox 72 series was released earlier this month and introduced Picture-in-Picture (PiP) support on GNU/Linux and macOS systems, the ability to block fingerprinting scripts by default on all supported systems, and removed the annoying notification request pop-ups, which were replaced with a speech bubble in the address bar.

You can download Firefox 72.0.2 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems right now through our free software portal. We recommend all users to update to this release as soon as possible, and make sure that their Firefox installations are up-to-date at all times.