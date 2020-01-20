> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Firefox 72.0.2 Improves Playback Performance for Full-Screen 1080p Videos

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems

Jan 20, 2020 18:44 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Firefox 72.0.2
   Firefox 72.0.2

Mozilla released today the second maintenance update to the latest Firefox 72 open-source and cross-platform web browser for all supported platforms, including Linux, Mac, and Windows, to address various issues.

Coming almost two weeks after the Firefox 72.0.1 point release, which was an important security update addressing a zero-day vulnerability, the Firefox 72.0.2 update is a maintenance release that fixes various issues, such as the inconsistent playback performance for full-screen 1080p videos on certain systems.

Firefox 72.0.2 also addresses a web compatibility issue with CSS Shadow Parts, which shipped as part of the Firefox 72 release, a hang that occurred when opening about:logins when a master password is set, issues reported by users when attempting to open files containing spaces in their path, as well as various stability issues.

Now rolling out to the stable channel

The Firefox 72.0.2 maintenance update is now rolling out to the stable channel, which means that users on macOS and Windows systems can now update their installations via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates. On the other hand, Linux users will have to wait for Firefox 72.0.2 to arrive in the stable software repositories of their favorite GNU/Linux distributions.

The Firefox 72 series was released earlier this month and introduced Picture-in-Picture (PiP) support on GNU/Linux and macOS systems, the ability to block fingerprinting scripts by default on all supported systems, and removed the annoying notification request pop-ups, which were replaced with a speech bubble in the address bar.

You can download Firefox 72.0.2 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems right now through our free software portal. We recommend all users to update to this release as soon as possible, and make sure that their Firefox installations are up-to-date at all times.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Mozilla Announces Layoffs As Its Money-Making Machine Doesn’t Make Enough Money

Approximately 70 employees would be let go

Mozilla Announces Layoffs As Its Money-Making Machine Doesn’t Make Enough Money
Firefox 73 Enters Development with New Default Zoom Settings, Improved Audio

The web browser is now available for public beta testing

Firefox 73 Enters Development with New Default Zoom Settings, Improved Audio
Firefox 72 Available for Download with Picture-in-Picture for Linux and macOS

Binaries are now available to download for all platforms

Firefox 72 Available for Download with Picture-in-Picture for Linux and macOS
Firefox 71 Officially Released with Native MP3 Decoding on Linux, Windows & Mac

Also introduces an improved password manager

Firefox 71 Officially Released with Native MP3 Decoding on Linux, Windows & Mac
Mozilla Firefox 71 Is Now Available to Download for Linux, Windows, and macOS

Introduces new kiosk mode and PiP support on Windows

Mozilla Firefox 71 Is Now Available to Download for Linux, Windows, and macOS

Fresh Reviews

TicPods 2 Pro Review - Smarter AirPods (No, Really)

The second-generation TicPods model is finally here

TicPods 2 Pro Review - Smarter AirPods (No, Really)
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Latest News

GParted 1.1 Open-Source Partition Editor Is Out with Various Enhancements, Fixes

GParted 1.1.0 is now available for download

GParted 1.1 Open-Source Partition Editor Is Out with Various Enhancements, Fixes
Firefox 72.0.2 Improves Playback Performance for Full-Screen 1080p Videos

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems

Firefox 72.0.2 Improves Playback Performance for Full-Screen 1080p Videos
Disintegration Closed Multiplayer Technical Beta Announced

An open beta will follow shortly after that

Disintegration Closed Multiplayer Technical Beta Announced
Visit Skyrim in the Next Elder Scrolls Online Expansion Called Greymoor

It will release on PC on May 18 and June 2 on consoles

Visit Skyrim in the Next Elder Scrolls Online Expansion Called Greymoor
Rumor: PS4 Exclusive Horizon: Zero Dawn Coming to PC

It's said to arrive on Steam and Epic Store at the same time

Rumor: PS4 Exclusive Horizon: Zero Dawn Coming to PC
Capcom Reveals Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Post-Launch Content Updates

The updates will be available on PC and consoles

Capcom Reveals Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Post-Launch Content Updates
AMD Zen 3 Microcode Spotted in the Linux Kernel

Zen 3 expected later this year, possibly at Computex

AMD Zen 3 Microcode Spotted in the Linux Kernel
US Department of Homeland Security Issues Warning on Windows Browser Flaw

Microsoft says it’s already working on the patch

US Department of Homeland Security Issues Warning on Windows Browser Flaw
It Turns Out Tesla Electric Cars Can Double as Bitcoin Nodes Too

Turning a Tesla into a BTC node is easy, it seems

It Turns Out Tesla Electric Cars Can Double as Bitcoin Nodes Too