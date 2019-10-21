> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Firefox 70 Is Now Available to Download with Fresh New Look, Extended Dark Mode

Available now for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems

Oct 21, 2019 14:00 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Firefox 70
3 photos
   Firefox 70

Mozilla's upcoming Firefox 70 web browser release is now available to download from the official website for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

Judging by the version number, you would think that Firefox 70 is a massive update to the open-source and cross-platform web browser built by Mozilla, but it's not really a major release. However, it does bring some a fresh new look for its icon, new welcome screen, and an extended dark mode for the built-in pages.

So the first thing you'll notice after installing Firefox 70, which you can download right now for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems, it's the new Firefox icon that was unveiled by Mozilla a few months ago. In addition, you'll notice that all of Firefox's built-in pages now follows the system dark mode preference and a new welcome screen will help you setup Firefox faster.

Furthermore, it would appear that the Firefox Accounts toolbar menu has been updated and reorganized in this release to give users faster access to account features and services, and users can now jump directly to a button in the toolbar by typing the first, or first few, characters of another button's name when focused on a toolbar button.

Under the hood improvements

Most of the improvements in Firefox 70 are under the hood as Mozilla has enabled the baseline interpreter for JavaScript bytecode execution to improve the overall performance of the web browser. For macOS users, Firefox 70 brings a more efficient compositor, which vastly reduces power consumption.

Windows users get WebRender enabled by default for low resolution devices with integrated Intel graphics. For web developers, Firefox 70 brings an audit for keyboard accessibility and a color deficiency simulator for systems with WebRender enabled in the accessibility panel.

Two new CSS properties are supported to allow web developers control the position and size of text decoration lines, and a new multi-line editor mode helps them write snippets of code and iterate on them faster in the WebConsole. Other than that, the aliased theme properties have been removed from this release, which may affect some themes.

New welcome screen
New welcome screen
Dark mode for built-in pages
Dark mode for built-in pages

Firefox 70 (3 Images)

Firefox 70
New welcome screenDark mode for built-in pages
Open gallery
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Google Reveals New Chrome Features Coming to Desktop and Mobile

Tab management and search improvements coming to the browser

Google Reveals New Chrome Features Coming to Desktop and Mobile
Vivaldi 2.8 Released with Unified Sync Support for Desktop and Android

Now available for GNU/Linux, Windows, and macOS

Vivaldi 2.8 Released with Unified Sync Support for Desktop and Android
Google Chrome 77 Is Out for Linux, Android, Windows & Mac with 52 Security Fixes

Introduces new performance metrics and form capabilities

Google Chrome 77 Is Out for Linux, Android, Windows & Mac with 52 Security Fixes
Mozilla Firefox 70 Enters Development with Extended Dark Mode Support, New Logo

The web browser is now available for public beta testing

Mozilla Firefox 70 Enters Development with Extended Dark Mode Support, New Logo
Firefox 69 Is Out with Enhanced Tracking Protection for Better Privacy, Security

Now rolling out to Linux, Mac, Windows and Android platforms

Firefox 69 Is Out with Enhanced Tracking Protection for Better Privacy, Security

Fresh Reviews

TicPods Free Review - First-Class AirPods Rival

AirPods clone that work with more than just iPhones

TicPods Free Review - First-Class AirPods Rival
Fitbit Versa 2 Review

We’re testing Fitbit’s latest smartwatch model

Fitbit Versa 2 Review
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Review

This is Samsung’s latest Galaxy super-phone

Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Review
TicPods Free Review - First-Class AirPods Rival

AirPods clone that work with more than just iPhones

TicPods Free Review - First-Class AirPods Rival
Fitbit Versa 2 Review

We’re testing Fitbit’s latest smartwatch model

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

Latest News

TicPods Free Review - First-Class AirPods Rival

AirPods clone that work with more than just iPhones

TicPods Free Review - First-Class AirPods Rival
AMD Adds Support for The Outer Worlds - Get Adrenalin Edition 19.10.2

This release adds 8% more performance in The Outer Worlds

AMD Adds Support for The Outer Worlds - Get Adrenalin Edition 19.10.2
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Coming to PC on January 9, 2020

Newcomers to the series can buy the Master Edition

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Coming to PC on January 9, 2020
How to Fix the “Aw, Snap!” Bug in Google Chrome 78

Google says the bug could be related to antivirus products

How to Fix the “Aw, Snap!” Bug in Google Chrome 78
Three Things You Need to Know About Windows 10 Version 1803’s End of Life

Last updates to be shipped on November 12

Three Things You Need to Know About Windows 10 Version 1803’s End of Life
Microsoft Allegedly Forcing the Upgrade to Windows 10 Version 1903 on Some PCs

Forced upgrade from Windows 10 version 1803 said to be real

Microsoft Allegedly Forcing the Upgrade to Windows 10 Version 1903 on Some PCs
Mozilla Announces Extension Support for the New Firefox for Android

Extensions coming to mobile devices running Firefox

Mozilla Announces Extension Support for the New Firefox for Android
iPhone XR Still Super-Popular Despite iPhone 11 Launch

Data shows the 2018 LCD iPhone is a hot seller

iPhone XR Still Super-Popular Despite iPhone 11 Launch
Infected iPhone Apps Found in the Apple App Store

Clicker trojan discovered in a total of 17 apps in the store

Infected iPhone Apps Found in the Apple App Store