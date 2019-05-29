> > >
Fedora 28 Linux OS Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Fedora 30

End of life was officially reached on May 28th, 2019

May 29, 2019 
Fedora 28 reached end of life
The Fedora 28 Linux operating system has officially reached end of life (EOL) status on May 28th, 2019, which means that it is time for users to upgrade to a more recent release.

Released more than a year ago, on May 1st, 2018, the Fedora 28 operating system shipped with the GNOME 3.28 desktop environment, a new Modular repository, automatic updates for Fedora Atomic Host, and other cool features. But, as good things must come to an end, Fedora 28 has now reached end of life and it will no longer be supported with software and security updates.

"At this point, packages in the Fedora 28 repositories no longer receive security, bugfix, or enhancement updates. Furthermore, the community adds no new packages to the Fedora 28 collection starting at End of Life," said Paul W. Frields in an announcement. "Essentially, the Fedora 28 release will not change again, meaning users no longer receive the normal benefits of this leading-edge operating system."

How to upgrade to Fedora 30

If you're still using the Fedora 28 operating system, it's time to upgrade to a newer release, such as Fedora 29 or Fedora 30. While Fedora 29 will only be supported until November 2019, we recommend upgrading directly to Fedora 30, which has been released last month on April 30th, with the latest GNOME 3.32 desktop environment and the Linux 5.0 kernel, as well as other recent GNU/Linux technologies.

It's quite easy to upgrade your Fedora 28 installations to Fedora 30. Just open the GNOME Software app, go to the Updates tab and you should see a notification screen saying "Fedora 30 is Now Available." Download the upgrade components, then restart your system from GNOME Software to upgrade to Fedora 30. If you need to do it from a command-line, check out the instructions provided by the Fedora Project here.

