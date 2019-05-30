> >
Dell Launches Three New Dell Precision Laptops Powered by Ubuntu Linux

Meet Dell Precision 5540, Precision 7540, and Precision 7740

May 30, 2019 
Dell Precision 5540
Dell announced today three new Dell Precision mobile workstation Developer Edition models shipping with the Ubuntu Linux operating system.

Meet the Dell Precision 5540, Dell Precision 7540, and Dell Precision 7740, the latest Ubuntu-based Dell Precision laptops promising a powerful computing boost over previous models, namely Dell Precision 3530, 5530, 7530, and 7730, which were introduced at the end of 2018.

"Today we are announcing the Precision 5540, Precision 7540 and Precision 7740.  If mobile power is what you’re looking for, you’ve come to the right place.  And if AI is your need, the Precision 7540 and 7740 might just be what you’ve been looking for," said Dell's Barton George in his latest blog post.

Technical specs of Dell Precision 5540, 7540, and 7740

The Dell Precision 5540 is the cheapest of them all, yet powerful as it features either Intel Xeon E or 9th generation Intel Core processors with up to 8 cores, up to 64GB of RAM, up to 4TB of storage, and professional-grade graphics up to the Nvidia Quadro T2000 GPU with 4GB RAM.

On the other hand, the Dell Precision 7540 laptop is capable of sustaining heavy workflows with up Intel Xeon E or 9th generation Intel Core processors with up to 8 cores, up to 128GB 2666MHz ECC RAM that can be boosted to 3200MHz SuperSpeed, and up to 4TB of storage.

Last but not least, the Dell Precision 7740 mobile workstation is a beast powered by the latest Intel Xeon E or 9th generation Intel Core processors with up to 8 cores, up to 128GB ECC RAM, up to 8TB PCIe SSD storage, and the latest Nvidia Quadro RTX or next-generation AMD Radeon Pro graphics.

It should be noted that the Dell Precision 7740 is capable of delivering real-time ray tracing and graphics-based AI acceleration. All three Dell Precision mobile workstations are shipping with the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system and are certified for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0.

Dell Precision 7540
Dell Precision 7540

