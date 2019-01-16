> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Deepin Linux 15.9 Released with Support for Touchscreen Gestures, Faster Updates

Also introduces power management improvements

Jan 16, 2019 13:55 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Deepin 15.9
5 photos
   Deepin 15.9

Deepin 15.9 was released today two months after the Deepin 15.8 update, adding yet another layer of improvements and performance optimizations, but also a couple of new features for fans of this Linux-based operating system.

Packed with all the updates that have been released through the official channels since Deepin 15.8, the Deepin 15.9 update is here to add support for multiple touchscreen gestures, including click, double click, long press to open the context menu, as well as slide up and down, an  on-screen keyboard, and faster updates thanks to a new Smart Mirror Switch function.

The Deepin 15.9 release also brings some performance optimizations by making power management more efficient and convenient to laptop and desktop users alike. "Whether your computer is connected to power supply or not, you can easily change the monitor and computer suspend time for different scenarios," explained the devs in today's announcement.

Control Center, Dock, and Launcher get more improvements

The Control Center has been updated in this release with support for dragging and dropping pictures to change the background of the boot menu and support for checking the strength of your login password. A screensaver function was added to Deepin 15.9, which also optimizes the algorithm of frequently used apps in Launcher's mini mode and dock's animation when changing its size.

The file manager now supports preview of GIF files and lets users view files in applications of Apple devices. The Deepin Editor, Deepin Terminal, Deepin Image Viewer, Deepin Graphics Driver Manager, Deepin Music, Deepin Movie, and Deepin Store apps were also updated in this release with various enhancements and there are numerous bugs fixed from the previous version. A full changelog is attached below and you can download Deepin 15.9 right now.

Multiple Gestures, Tap and See
Multiple Gestures, Tap and See
On-Screen Keyboard
On-Screen Keyboard
Mirror Site Smart Connection, Faster Download Speed
Mirror Site Smart Connection, Faster Download Speed
Power Management - Convenient and Efficient
Power Management - Convenient and Efficient
Deepin 15.9 Changelog

Deepin 15.9 (5 Images)

Deepin 15.9
Multiple Gestures, Tap and SeeOn-Screen Keyboard
+2more
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

VirtualBox 6.0.2 Released with Support for SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12.4

Adds the ability to reset USB devices on Linux platforms

VirtualBox 6.0.2 Released with Support for SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12.4
GNOME 3.32 Desktop to Feature a Revamped Theme, Beta Coming Early February

The GNOME 3.31.4 snapshot is now available for testing

GNOME 3.32 Desktop to Feature a Revamped Theme, Beta Coming Early February
Debian-Based Netrunner 19.01 "Blackbird" Officially Released with New Dark Look

This release adds support for Web Apps and latest updates

Debian-Based Netrunner 19.01 "Blackbird" Officially Released with New Dark Look
Solus 4 and Budgie 10.5 Desktop Will Finally Be Released in Spring 2019

Budgie 11 to be released in the third quarter of 2019

Solus 4 and Budgie 10.5 Desktop Will Finally Be Released in Spring 2019
Canonical Patches GNOME Bluetooth Vulnerability on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Update Now

Could allow a remote attacker to pair to Bluetooth devices

Canonical Patches GNOME Bluetooth Vulnerability on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Update Now

Fresh Reviews

Motorola Moto Z3 Play Review

The LEGO for adults is back with a modern upgrade

Motorola Moto Z3 Play Review
Polaroid Insta-Share Printer (Moto Mod) Review

Snap, print, and share using this super-portable Moto Mod

Polaroid Insta-Share Printer (Moto Mod) Review
Motorola One Review

This is Motorola’s attempt to embrace the notch trend

Motorola One Review
Motorola Moto Z3 Play Review

The LEGO for adults is back with a modern upgrade

Motorola Moto Z3 Play Review
Polaroid Insta-Share Printer (Moto Mod) Review

Snap, print, and share using this super-portable Moto Mod

Polaroid Insta-Share Printer (Moto Mod) Review

Latest News

Apple Releases Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR

Available for sale now in black and white colors from US$129

Apple Releases Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR
CES 2019 Best Of: What to Watch Out For After the Dust Settles

Cool doesn't always mean the best, but it's always fun

CES 2019 Best Of: What to Watch Out For After the Dust Settles
Deepin Linux 15.9 Released with Support for Touchscreen Gestures, Faster Updates

Also introduces power management improvements

Deepin Linux 15.9 Released with Support for Touchscreen Gestures, Faster Updates
Download Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4480959 for Version 1703

Update only available for Enterprise and Education editions

Download Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4480959 for Version 1703
Microsoft Surface Dial 2 Could Come with Touch Support

Patent describes touch sensitive input on the new Dial

Microsoft Surface Dial 2 Could Come with Touch Support
Samsung Could Delay the Launch of Upgraded Fast Charging System

Galaxy S10 might land with the same charging system

Samsung Could Delay the Launch of Upgraded Fast Charging System
Microsoft Says App Compatibility Not a Problem When Abandoning Windows 7

Company offers solution to address compatibility concerns

Microsoft Says App Compatibility Not a Problem When Abandoning Windows 7
Fraudster Caught After Using New Microsoft Fonts on Old Documents

2007 font used on document allegedly created in 1995

Fraudster Caught After Using New Microsoft Fonts on Old Documents
What’s New in Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4480967

Update available now for Windows 10 Fall Creators Update

What’s New in Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4480967