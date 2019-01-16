Deepin Linux 15.9 Released with Support for Touchscreen Gestures, Faster Updates

Deepin 15.9 was released today two months after the Deepin 15.8 update, adding yet another layer of improvements and performance optimizations, but also a couple of new features for fans of this Linux-based operating system.

Packed with all the updates that have been released through the official channels since Deepin 15.8, the Deepin 15.9 update is here to add support for multiple touchscreen gestures, including click, double click, long press to open the context menu, as well as slide up and down, an on-screen keyboard, and faster updates thanks to a new Smart Mirror Switch function.

The Deepin 15.9 release also brings some performance optimizations by making power management more efficient and convenient to laptop and desktop users alike. "Whether your computer is connected to power supply or not, you can easily change the monitor and computer suspend time for different scenarios," explained the devs in today's announcement.

Control Center, Dock, and Launcher get more improvements

The Control Center has been updated in this release with support for dragging and dropping pictures to change the background of the boot menu and support for checking the strength of your login password. A screensaver function was added to Deepin 15.9, which also optimizes the algorithm of frequently used apps in Launcher's mini mode and dock's animation when changing its size.

The file manager now supports preview of GIF files and lets users view files in applications of Apple devices. The Deepin Editor, Deepin Terminal, Deepin Image Viewer, Deepin Graphics Driver Manager, Deepin Music, Deepin Movie, and Deepin Store apps were also updated in this release with various enhancements and there are numerous bugs fixed from the previous version. A full changelog is attached below and you can download Deepin 15.9 right now.

Multiple Gestures, Tap and See

On-Screen Keyboard

Mirror Site Smart Connection, Faster Download Speed