Debian GNU/Linux 9.7 "Stretch" Live & Installable ISOs Now Available to Download

Includes patched version of the APT package manager

Jan 24, 2019 20:54 GMT 
Debian GNU/Linux 9.7 released
The Debian Project announced yesterday the general availability of the seventh point release of their latest Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series, which includes a single package update.

A security vulnerability that could lead to man-in-the-middle attacks allowing remote attackers to install malicious packages on users' computers, which later could be used to execute code with administrative privileged, was discovered in APT, the command-line package manager used by Debian GNU/Linux systems.

The Debian Project was quick to release a patched version of the APT package for their Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" users to address the vulnerability, urging everyone to update their systems as soon as possible. To further limit any unwanted problems, they also respined their installation and live images by releasing Debian GNU/Linux 9.7.

Debian GNU/Linux 9.7 "Stretch" ISOs now available to download

As of today, Debian GNU/Linux 9.7 "Stretch" installable and live images are now available to download from the distro's homepage or via our free software portal. The Debian GNU/Linux 9.7 "Stretch" live images come in six editions, with the KDE, GNOME, Xfce, LXDE, MATE, and Cinnamon desktop environments, for 64-bit and 32-bit architectures.

The Debian GNU/Linux 9.7 "Stretch" install-only images are currently available for 32-bit (i386), 64-bit (amd64), ARM64 (AArch64), Armel, ARMhf, MIPS, MIPSel (MIPS Little Endian), MIPS64el (MIPS 64-bit Little Endian), PPC64el (PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian), and s390x (IBM System z) architectures. A multi-arch (amd64/i386) image is also available.

If you're deploying the Debian GNU/Linux "Stretch" operating system on new computers, we recommend downloading any of the ISO images released as part of Debian GNU/Linux 9.7. Existing users do not have to download new ISOs to update their installations, but simply run the "sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get dist-upgrade" command in a terminal emulator.

