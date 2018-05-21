> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" Will Reach End of Security Support on June 17, 2018

A limited number of packages will still be supported

May 21, 2018 15:15 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

The Debian Project announced over the weekend that it plans to end support for regular security updates for the Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" operating system series beginning next month.

According to a security advisory posted by developer Moritz Muehlenhoff on the Debian-security-announce mailing list, the Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" operating system series will no longer receive regular security updates as of June 17, 2018. However, a limited number of packages will still be updated for a while.

"This is an advance notice that regular security support for Debian GNU/Linux 8 (code name "jessie") will be terminated on the 17th of June," said Moritz Muehlenhoff. "As with previous releases additional LTS support will be provided for a reduced set of architectures and packages."

LTS support to be provided until June 6, 2020

After June 17, 2018, the Debian Long Term Support (LTS) project will continue to provide support for various essential packages and architectures for two more years, until June 6, 2020, when the Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" operating system series will reach end of life and it won't be available to download anymore.

Among the supported hardware architectures, we can mention 32-bit (i386), 64-bit (amd64), Armel, and ARMhf. However, those who still want to use Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" on their computers should keep in mind that Debian LTS support is provided by a group of volunteers, not by the Debian Security team.

Therefore, it is recommended that you prepare your Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" systems for migration to the newer Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series, which will be supported until June 2020, and will receive additional LTS support from Debian LTS for two more years, from June 2020 to June 2022.

Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" was released three years ago, on April 25, 2015, and it's currently considered as the "oldstable" Debian GNU/Linux branch. It will replace the Debian GNU/Linux 7 "Wheezy" series, whose additional LTS support will end this month. The next major release, Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster," is expected to arrive this summer.

Related Stories

Mesa 18.1 Officially Released as the Most Advanced Linux Graphics Stack Series

Introduces OpenGL 3.1 support with ARB_compatibility

Mesa 18.1 Officially Released as the Most Advanced Linux Graphics Stack Series
Parrot 4.0 Ethical Hacking OS Debuts with MD Raid Support, Stable Sandboxed Apps

It's powered by the latest Linux 4.16 kernel series

Parrot 4.0 Ethical Hacking OS Debuts with MD Raid Support, Stable Sandboxed Apps
Hands-On with First Lubuntu 18.10 Build Featuring the LXQt Desktop by Default

Lubuntu has finally switched from LXDE to LXQt

Hands-On with First Lubuntu 18.10 Build Featuring the LXQt Desktop by Default
Kubuntu Devs to Focus More on Supporting ARM Laptops & Raspberry Pi Than 32-Bit

The officially announce the dismissal of 32-bit support

Kubuntu Devs to Focus More on Supporting ARM Laptops & Raspberry Pi Than 32-Bit

Fresh Reviews

Fitbit Versa Review - Beauty and Performance All-in-One SmartWatch

It's not a perfect watch, but it's damn close

Fitbit Versa Review - Beauty and Performance All-in-One SmartWatch
Destiny 2: Warmind Review - Out with the Old, In with the Old Again?

This is the not content that you're looking for

Destiny 2: Warmind Review - Out with the Old, In with the Old Again?
Hearthstone – The Witchwood Review

Incredibly fun to play, but lacks enough powerful cards

Hearthstone – The Witchwood Review
Galactic Civilizations III: Intrigue Review (PC)

Rule, expand and dominate in a variety of ways

Galactic Civilizations III: Intrigue Review (PC)

Latest News

The Fappening (2018): Shona McGarty’s Nude Photos Leaked

Yet another celebrity targeted by hackers

The Fappening (2018): Shona McGarty’s Nude Photos Leaked
Microsoft Launcher for Android 4.10 Beta Released with Major New Features

Visual Search and Microsoft Rewards now included

Microsoft Launcher for Android 4.10 Beta Released with Major New Features
Apple to Announce New Siri Voice and Features at WWDC

New smart speaker could also see daylight

Apple to Announce New Siri Voice and Features at WWDC
Speculative Store Bypass Flaw Patches Will Slow Down PCs

Microsoft working with partners on reducing slowdown

Speculative Store Bypass Flaw Patches Will Slow Down PCs
Avast Antivirus Blamed for Breaking Down Windows 10 April 2018 Update

Bug said to push systems to black screen after upgrade

Avast Antivirus Blamed for Breaking Down Windows 10 April 2018 Update
Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4103714

More improvements aimed at Fall Creators Update systems

Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4103714
Security Researchers Discover Two New Variants of the Spectre Vulnerability

They are identified as CVE-2018-3640 and CVE-2018-3639

Security Researchers Discover Two New Variants of the Spectre Vulnerability
Red Hat Says It'll Soon Fix the Speculative Store Bypass Security Vulnerability

Urges all users to update their systems as soon as possible

Red Hat Says It'll Soon Fix the Speculative Store Bypass Security Vulnerability
Emmabuntüs Debian Edition Linux Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 9.4 "Stretch"

Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 2 1.02 now available to download

Emmabuntüs Debian Edition Linux Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 9.4 "Stretch"
LG Unveils the 2018 LG Q7 Smartphone Series with AI, New Cameras, Android 8.0

The phones also feature Hi-Fi audio and fingerprint sensor

LG Unveils the 2018 LG Q7 Smartphone Series with AI, New Cameras, Android 8.0