> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" Installer Is Now Available for Public Testing

First alpha release brings better hardware support

Dec 5, 2019 16:56 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Debian Installer Bullseye Alpha 1 released
   Debian Installer Bullseye Alpha 1 released

The Debian Project released today the first alpha development build of the installer for their upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" operating system series.

Unveiled earlier this year during the DebConf19 conference, Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" will be the next major release of the acclaimed Linux-based operating system used by millions of computer users around the globe. It's development kicked off a few months ago, so now it's time to test drive the very first alpha build of the Debian Bullseye Installer.

"It's high time we started doing this: many components were updated, replacing “CD”/“CD-ROM” with “installation media”. Such changes are not documented individually below. That also explains why many languages are not fully translated in this alpha release," said Cyril Brulebois on behalf of the Debian release team.

Here's what's new in Debian Bullseye Installer Alpha 1

The first alpha build of the Debian Installer for the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" operating system comes with improvements and better hardware support, among which we can mention DTB support for Rasperry Pi Compute Module 3, virtio-gpu support for graphical output in VM instances, and support for the Olimex A20-OLinuXino-Lime2-eMMC single board computer.

The Debian Bullseye Installer also comes with cryptsetup-initramfs instead of cryptsetup, improved support for HiDPI displays in the netboot images on EFI computers, more documentation transition to DocBook XML 4.5, new GRUB2 probe module to signed UEFI images, and the ability to install virtualization related packages when virtualization is detected.

The kernel image also received several modules, including i2c-rk3x, rockchip-io-domain, atmel_mxt_ts, OLPC AP-SP keyboard, pl330, physmap, and thermal_sys for better hardware support. Last but not least, the Debian Bullseye Installer alpha 1 removes the images for QNAP TS-11x/TS-21x/HS-21x, QNAP TS-41x/TS-42x, and HP Media Vault mv2120 devices due to size problems with the Linux kernel.

Of course, there are also a bunch of various other smaller changes, which you can study in this mailing list announcement. The Debian Project continues the removal of the deprecated Python 2 packages for the final Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" operating system series, which is expected to hit the streets sometime in 2021. Until then, you can test the Debian Bullseye Installer Alpha 1 here.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Canonical Patches Intel Microcode Regression in Ubuntu PCs with Skylake CPUs

Patches are available now for all supported Ubuntu releases

Canonical Patches Intel Microcode Regression in Ubuntu PCs with Skylake CPUs
Canonical Announces Ubuntu Pro, Premium Images for Amazon Web Services

They come with 10 years of updates and security maintenances

Canonical Announces Ubuntu Pro, Premium Images for Amazon Web Services
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and CentOS 7 Receive Important Kernel Security Update

Fixes two vulnerabilities and numerous other issues

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and CentOS 7 Receive Important Kernel Security Update
Firefox 72 Enters Development with Picture-in-Picture Support on Linux and macOS

First beta versions are now available for testing

Firefox 72 Enters Development with Picture-in-Picture Support on Linux and macOS
Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Beta Officially Released with New Apps, Updated Artwork

Available now as Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce flavors

Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Beta Officially Released with New Apps, Updated Artwork

Fresh Reviews

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Latest News

Apple Says It Will Add an iOS Kill Switch for Location Services on iPhone 11

The option will be implemented in a future iOS version

Apple Says It Will Add an iOS Kill Switch for Location Services on iPhone 11
Purism Announces "Made in USA" Librem 5 Linux Phone, Now Available for Pre-Order

Shipping starts in Q3 2020 and the phone costs $1.999 USD

Purism Announces "Made in USA" Librem 5 Linux Phone, Now Available for Pre-Order
Song of Horror Headed to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2020

Also, the Complete Edition will be launched on PC next year

Song of Horror Headed to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2020
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition: Breaking Ground Out Now on Consoles

The expansion adds new robotic parts, more content

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition: Breaking Ground Out Now on Consoles
Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" Installer Is Now Available for Public Testing

First alpha release brings better hardware support

Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" Installer Is Now Available for Public Testing
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Coming to Consoles on January 28, 2020

An Ultimate Collector's Edition will be released as well

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Coming to Consoles on January 28, 2020
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update Adds New Monsters, End-Game Content

The free update brings another tempered Elder Dragon

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update Adds New Monsters, End-Game Content
First-Person Survival Horror The Outlast Trials Announced

The third installment in Outlast series will have co-op

First-Person Survival Horror The Outlast Trials Announced
Why Notepad for Windows 10 Should Become a Modern App

And be offered though the Microsoft Store, that is

Why Notepad for Windows 10 Should Become a Modern App