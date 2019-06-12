> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" Operating System to Be Released on July 6th, 2019

Will include many new features and improvements

Jun 12, 2019 16:10 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Debian GNU/Linux 10 release date
   Debian GNU/Linux 10 release date

The Debian Project announced the proposed release date of their long-anticipated Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system, a major release that brings many new features and enhancements.

Work on the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series started two years ago, since early July 2017, a couple of weeks after the release of the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" series, which is currently the latest stable version and with nine point releases already out the door.

Now, two years later, we finally have an official release date for Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster," which appears to hit the streets as soon as next month. Debian Project's Niels Thykier wrote in a recent mailing list announcement that they plan to release Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" on July 6th, 2019.

"We plan to release on 2019-07-06," said Niels Thykier on behalf of the Debian release team. "In the last week prior to the freeze, testing will be completely frozen and only emergency bug fixes will be considered in this period. Please consider Tuesday the 2019-06-25 at 13:00 UTC the absolute last moment for submitting unblock requests for buster."

What's new in Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

There are numerous new features and enhancements coming to the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series, including support for the latest LTS (Long Term Support) Linux kernel series, support for new devices, improved support for existing hardware, as well as up-to-date packages and latest security patches.

As expected, Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" will launch with live and installable ISO images for new deployments. We will have more details about Debian GNU/Linux 10's new features when it will be released next month, but, until then, we recommend to keep your Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" installations up to date with the latest security and bug fixes from the official software repositories.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

KDE Plasma 5.16 Desktop Is Now Available for Kubuntu and Ubuntu 19.04 Users

Users can install it from the Kubuntu backports PPA

KDE Plasma 5.16 Desktop Is Now Available for Kubuntu and Ubuntu 19.04 Users
KDE Plasma 5.16 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here's What's New

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

KDE Plasma 5.16 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here's What's New
First Arch Linux ISO Snapshot Powered by Linux Kernel 5.1 Is Now Available

Arch Linux 2019.06.01 is now available to download

First Arch Linux ISO Snapshot Powered by Linux Kernel 5.1 Is Now Available
IPFire Open-Source Linux Firewall Now Patched Against Intel MDS Vulnerabilities

IPFire 2.23 Core Update 132 is now available for download

IPFire Open-Source Linux Firewall Now Patched Against Intel MDS Vulnerabilities
Zorin OS 15 Linux Distro Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS

Available to download now as Core and Ultimate editions

Zorin OS 15 Linux Distro Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS

Fresh Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

A more affordable tablet with premium touches

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review
Fitbit Inspire Hr Review - Sleek and Useful

It's a return to form for Fitbit, but with modern sensors

Fitbit Inspire Hr Review - Sleek and Useful
The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Review (PC)

Dragons and necromancers make a nice combo just this once

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Review (PC)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

A more affordable tablet with premium touches

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review
Fitbit Inspire Hr Review - Sleek and Useful

It's a return to form for Fitbit, but with modern sensors

Fitbit Inspire Hr Review - Sleek and Useful

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

A more affordable tablet with premium touches

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review
Why Bluetooth Devices No Longer Work After Installing June 2019 Windows Updates

Microsoft blocks the pairing on some Bluetooth devices

Why Bluetooth Devices No Longer Work After Installing June 2019 Windows Updates
How to Fix Windows 10 Cumulative Update Bug Breaking Down Event Viewer

A full fix is also on its way, Microsoft confirms

How to Fix Windows 10 Cumulative Update Bug Breaking Down Event Viewer
Microsoft Says New Microsoft Edge Will Block Auto-Playing Media

Feature already in the works, but no ETA just yet

Microsoft Says New Microsoft Edge Will Block Auto-Playing Media
Huawei’s New Operating System Is Insanely Fast Versus Android

Chinese tech companies begin testing HongMeng OS

Huawei’s New Operating System Is Insanely Fast Versus Android
Apple Likely to Copy Google Pixel’s Signature Camera Feature on iPhone 11

Night Sight-like mode coming to the next-generation iPhone

Apple Likely to Copy Google Pixel’s Signature Camera Feature on iPhone 11
Apple Finally Understands iPhones Need Bigger Batteries

iPhone XR successor to come with a larger battery

Apple Finally Understands iPhones Need Bigger Batteries
Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL 2) Now Available for Windows 10 Users

Feature available in the latest Windows Insider build

Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL 2) Now Available for Windows 10 Users
Microsoft Releases Microsoft Edge Dev Update for Windows 10 and Mac

Version 76.0.182.6 now available for download

Microsoft Releases Microsoft Edge Dev Update for Windows 10 and Mac