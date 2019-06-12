Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" Operating System to Be Released on July 6th, 2019

The Debian Project announced the proposed release date of their long-anticipated Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system, a major release that brings many new features and enhancements.

Work on the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series started two years ago, since early July 2017, a couple of weeks after the release of the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" series, which is currently the latest stable version and with nine point releases already out the door.

Now, two years later, we finally have an official release date for Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster," which appears to hit the streets as soon as next month. Debian Project's Niels Thykier wrote in a recent mailing list announcement that they plan to release Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" on July 6th, 2019.

"We plan to release on 2019-07-06," said Niels Thykier on behalf of the Debian release team. "In the last week prior to the freeze, testing will be completely frozen and only emergency bug fixes will be considered in this period. Please consider Tuesday the 2019-06-25 at 13:00 UTC the absolute last moment for submitting unblock requests for buster."

What's new in Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

There are numerous new features and enhancements coming to the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series, including support for the latest LTS (Long Term Support) Linux kernel series, support for new devices, improved support for existing hardware, as well as up-to-date packages and latest security patches.

As expected, Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" will launch with live and installable ISO images for new deployments. We will have more details about Debian GNU/Linux 10's new features when it will be released next month, but, until then, we recommend to keep your Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" installations up to date with the latest security and bug fixes from the official software repositories.