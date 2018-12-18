> >
Chrome OS 71 Adds Fingerprint Authentication, Android P Support to Pixel Slate

Several other improvements are included in this release

Pixel Slate
After promoting the Chrome 71 web browser to the stable channel earlier this month, Google has updated the Chrome OS operating system for Chromebook devices to version 71.

Chrome OS 71 is now the most stable and advanced version of the Linux-based operating system that powers Chromebook devices of all sizes and shapes, and it brings quite a bunch of improvements and new features, especially to newer models, such as Google's Pixel Slate tablet that rivals most Android and iOS-powered tablets.

Among the highlights, we can mention a revamped UI for the Camera app to make it look more modern, an out-of-the-box fingerprint and PIN enrollment for all Chromebooks, autocomplete support in the Launcher search field, as well as an improved top UI in the Chrome browser, which adapts to user's scrolling.

Pixel Slate gets Android P support, fingerprint authentication mode, and more

For Pixel Slate owners, the Chrome OS 71 update adds quite some interesting changes, such as a biometric authentication mode so you can unlock the device with your finger, a brand-new Portrait mode for the Camera app, Android P support, and native integration for Google Assistant, which will soon come to more Chromebooks.

Other than that, Chrome OS 71 introduces new parental control features for families, such as screen time limiting and app management. Chromebook owners will also be glad to learn that they can now create semi-full pages in the Launcher and more easily connect their Android mobile phones thanks to a new unified setup.

The latest Chrome OS also contains some bug fixes and the usual security fixes to make the Chromebook operating system more stable and reliable for everyday use. Chrome OS 71.0.3578.94 (Platform version: 11151.59.0) is now rolling out to most Chromebook devices, so make sure you update yours as soon as possible.

