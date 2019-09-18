> > >
CentOS Linux 7.7 Officially Released, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7

Available for i386, x86_64, ARMhfp, ARM64, and PowerPC

Sep 18, 2019 17:40 GMT  ·  By 
CentOS Linux 7.7 released
The CentOS Project has announced the release and general availability of the CentOS Linux 7.7 operating system, an incremental update to the CentOS 7.x series.

While the project is still working on the CentOS 8.x series, which will be based on the recently released Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 operating system series and will be released next month, the CentOS 7.x series has been updated to version 1908, an incremental update based on the source code of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7.

Highlights of the CentOS Linux 7.7 (1908) release include the Python 3.6 interpreter by default, BIND 9.11 as default Domain Name System software, and Chrony 3.4 as default Network Time Protocol implementation, improved security profiles in Anaconda, improved bug reporting, as well as all the important security and package updates from upstream.

"Updates released since the upstream release are all posted, across all architectures. We strongly recommend every user apply all updates, including the content released today, on your existing CentOS Linux 7 machine by just running 'yum update'," said project leader Johnny Hughes in the mainling list announcement.

Now available for 32-bit, 64-bit, ARM, and PowerPC systems

The CentOS Linux 7.7 (1908) release is now available to download for all supported platforms, including 32-bit (i386), 64-bit (x86_64), AArch64 (ARM64), ARMhfp, PPC64 (PowerPC 64-bit), PPC64le (PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian), and IBM POWER9. All users are recommended to update their installations to the new release as soon as possible.

CentOS Linux being a rolling release operating system means you only have to install once and receive updates forever. Therefore, the CentOS Linux 7.7 (1908) ISO images are recommended mostly for new deployments of the operating system instead of upgrading, but if you need to reinstall, you must download the latest and most updated images.

