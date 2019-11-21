> >
Canonical Teases Big Ubuntu Announcement with Leading Global Automation Company

Introduces Ubuntu to the industrial Mittelstand at SPS 2019

Canonical, the company behind the popular Ubuntu Linux operating system, announced today that it will be present at the upcoming Smart Product Solutions (SPS) 2019 event in Nuremberg to showcase Ubuntu Core to the industrial Mittelstand.

Canonical continues to promote its Ubuntu Core operating system, a slimmed-down version of Ubuntu designed and optimized to run on smaller, embedded hardware, such as IoT (Internet of Things) devices, and it now promises to support the Mittelstand innovators, which are medium-sized companies, with Open Source software and GNU/Linux technologies.

"We at Canonical, are on a mission to empower innovators with open-source software. We endeavor to be a technology partner of big corporations as well as SMEs, in their journey to industry 4.0 transformation. For this purpose, we have made the latest and greatest embedded and IoT technologies ready for deployment by Mittelstand innovators," said Galem KAYO.

Canonical to partner with leading global automation company for an innovative Ubuntu Core-based platform

In today's announcement, Canonical also teased a big announcement for a partnership with a leading global automation company for an innovative platform built on its Ubuntu Core embedded operating system, which promises to reinvent automation in the digital age. Most probably, the big announcement will be made next week during the SPS 2019 event, so stay tuned on our news section for all the details.

Meanwhile, if you're in Nuremberg, Germany, don't hesitate to visit Canonical's booth 119 in hall 6 at the Smart Product Solutions (SPS) trade fair, which will take place in between November 26th to November 28th. Canonical will showcase how Ubuntu Core uses snap application containers to make it easy to deploy secure IoT platforms on edge gateways or deploy AI at the edge, as well as on public and private cloud.

