Shadow of the Tomb Raider Officially Released for Linux and Mac, Download Now

The game was ported to Linux and macOS by Feral Interactive

Nov 5, 2019 21:19 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Shadow of the Tomb Raider released for Linux and macOS
   Shadow of the Tomb Raider released for Linux and macOS

UK-based video games publisher Feral Interactive announced today that official availability of the Shadow of the Tomb Raider video game on Linux and macOS platforms.

Developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montréal, Shadow of the Tomb Raider was launched on September 14, 2018, as the last instalment in the spectacular and thrilling action-adventure puzzle game Tomb Raider origins trilogy. It's also the twelfth title in the Tomb Raider series featuring the famous character Lara Croft.

In this game, players will adventure into a Maya apocalypse world where they need shape Lara's destiny to become the Tomb Raider. As of today, Linux and Mac users can download and play Shadow of the Tomb Raider on their computers thanks to Feral Interactive, which ported it to these platforms.

"In the grand finale to the Tomb Raider origins trilogy, players take on the role of Lara Croft as she battles through the impenetrable jungles of Central America, explores underwater environments filled with crevasses and tunnels, and takes on the deadly organisation known as Trinity," said Feral Interactive.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition features and system requirements

Feral Interactive ported the Definitive Edition of Shadow of the Tomb Raider on Linux and macOS, which offers an immersive Tomb Raider experience with the entire collection of DLCs, including The Forge, The Pillar, The Nightmare, The Price of Survival, The Serpent’s Heart, The Grand Caiman, and The Path Home.

For Linux, Feral Interactive recommends playing Shadow of the Tomb Raider on a computer running Ubuntu 18.04 LTA (64-bit) with a 3.4 GHz processor, 8GB RAM, and at least a 2GB AMD Radeon or Nvidia graphics card. For best performance, it is recommended to have 16GB RAM and an 8GB graphics card.

Please note that Vulkan is required, as well as the Nvidia 418.56 proprietary graphics driver or later for Nvidia GPUs or Mesa 19.0.1 or later for AMD Radeon graphics cards. Intel GPUs are not supported on Linux. On Macs, the game requires macOS 10.15 or higher, 8GB RAM, and 1.5GB graphics card.

The game will support all 15" MacBook Pro Late 2016, 13" MacBook Pro 2016, 21.5" iMac 2017, 27" iMac Late 2014, 27" iMac Pro Late 2017, and Mac Pro Late 2013 or later computers. If you already own Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, you can now download and play it on your Linux or Mac computer. If not, you can purchase it right from Steam or the Feral Store.

