Canonical Pledges to Fully Support Ubuntu Linux on All Raspberry Pi Boards

Canonical has published a roadmap for official support for the Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computer on their lates Ubuntu Server and Ubuntu Core operating systems.

When they released the Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) operating system series last month, Canonical said that Raspberry Pi's Foundation's latest Raspberry Pi 4 boards will be official supported. However, Ubuntu 19.10 ships with a Linux kernel bug that blocks the use of USB ports out of the box in the official arm64 image on the Raspberry Pi 4 SBC with 4GB RAM.

There's a temporary workaround to enable USB on Raspberry Pi 4 boards with 4GB RAM, which involves editing the /boot/firmware/usercfg.txt file to limit the RAM to 3GB instead of 4GB by adding the "total_mem=3072" line (without quotes). Canonical is currently working hard to test kernel patches for this bug, which should soon be released for everyone.

Ubuntu Server and Ubuntu Core fully supported on Raspberry Pi SBCs

Meanwhile, Canonical pledges to offer full, out-of-the-box official support for its Ubuntu Linux operating system on all Raspberry Pi single-board computers, including the original Raspberry Pi board, as well as all Raspberry Pi 2, Raspberry Pi 3, and Raspberry Pi 4 models. Both Ubuntu Server and Ubuntu Core will be officially supported on the Raspberry Pi boards.

"The Raspberry Pi has established itself as a most accessible platform for innovators in embedded space. Canonical is dedicated to empowering innovators with open-source software. Consequently, Canonical endeavors to offer full official support for all the boards in the Raspberry Pi family. Canonical will enable both Ubuntu Server and Ubuntu Core for all the Pi boards," said Galem KAYO.

As Canonical aims to make its popular Ubuntu Linux operating system an even more compelling option for Raspberry Pi boards, they will need community's support, so they're asking you to send feedback when installing Ubuntu on any of the available Raspberry Pi computers. Canonical currently offers for download the Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) releases for the Raspberry Pi.