> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Canonical Pledges to Fully Support Ubuntu Linux on All Raspberry Pi Boards

It will soon add USB support for Raspberry Pi 4 4GB boards

Nov 4, 2019 11:06 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Ubuntu support for Raspberry Pi
   Ubuntu support for Raspberry Pi

Canonical has published a roadmap for official support for the Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computer on their lates Ubuntu Server and Ubuntu Core operating systems.

When they released the Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) operating system series last month, Canonical said that Raspberry Pi's Foundation's latest Raspberry Pi 4 boards will be official supported. However, Ubuntu 19.10 ships with a Linux kernel bug that blocks the use of USB ports out of the box in the official arm64 image on the Raspberry Pi 4 SBC with 4GB RAM.

There's a temporary workaround to enable USB on Raspberry Pi 4 boards with 4GB RAM, which involves editing the /boot/firmware/usercfg.txt file to limit the RAM to 3GB instead of 4GB by adding the "total_mem=3072" line (without quotes). Canonical is currently working hard to test kernel patches for this bug, which should soon be released for everyone.

Ubuntu Server and Ubuntu Core fully supported on Raspberry Pi SBCs

Meanwhile, Canonical pledges to offer full, out-of-the-box official support for its Ubuntu Linux operating system on all Raspberry Pi single-board computers, including the original Raspberry Pi board, as well as all Raspberry Pi 2, Raspberry Pi 3, and Raspberry Pi 4 models. Both Ubuntu Server and Ubuntu Core will be officially supported on the Raspberry Pi boards.

"The Raspberry Pi has established itself as a most accessible platform for innovators in embedded space. Canonical is dedicated to empowering innovators with open-source software. Consequently, Canonical endeavors to offer full official support for all the boards in the Raspberry Pi family. Canonical will enable both Ubuntu Server and Ubuntu Core for all the Pi boards," said Galem KAYO.

As Canonical aims to make its popular Ubuntu Linux operating system an even more compelling option for Raspberry Pi boards, they will need community's support, so they're asking you to send feedback when installing Ubuntu on any of the available Raspberry Pi computers. Canonical currently offers for download the Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) releases for the Raspberry Pi.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

SparkyLinux's November ISO Brings Latest Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" Updates

Also includes Linux kernel 5.2.17 and Yad 5.0

SparkyLinux's November ISO Brings Latest Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" Updates
KaOS Linux Gets October Release with KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop, Linux Kernel 5.3

The KaOS 2019.10 ISO is now available for download

KaOS Linux Gets October Release with KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop, Linux Kernel 5.3
Linspire 8.5 Linux Operating System Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Ships with Linux kernel 5.0 and updated components

Linspire 8.5 Linux Operating System Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS
Linux Mint 19.3 Codename Revealed as "Tricia," Will Arrive Just Before Christmas

It will be based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS and Linux kernel 5.0

Linux Mint 19.3 Codename Revealed as "Tricia," Will Arrive Just Before Christmas
LibreOffice 6.3.3 Office Suite Released with over 80 Bug Fixes, Download Now

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows

LibreOffice 6.3.3 Office Suite Released with over 80 Bug Fixes, Download Now

Fresh Reviews

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)

Reflects current events without even trying

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)
Blasphemous Review (PC)

In nomine Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti

Blasphemous Review (PC)
John Wick Hex Review (PC)

A fun bite-sized adventure that's absolutely worth your time

John Wick Hex Review (PC)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)

Reflects current events without even trying

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)
Blasphemous Review (PC)

In nomine Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti

Blasphemous Review (PC)

Latest News

Ubuntu Touch Is Now Finally Available as 64-Bit ARM Images for Ubuntu Phones

64-bit images now available for Sony Xperia X & OnePlus 3(T)

Ubuntu Touch Is Now Finally Available as 64-Bit ARM Images for Ubuntu Phones
Android Auto Is Now Available for Your Phone Running Android 10

The standalone app is free to download from Play Store

Android Auto Is Now Available for Your Phone Running Android 10
Download NVIDIA’s 436.61 Vulkan GeForce Graphics Beta Driver

The driver improves behavior in low-memory situations

Download NVIDIA’s 436.61 Vulkan GeForce Graphics Beta Driver
Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC: How to Fix Exited Unexpectedly Error

Many other issues plague the PC release of RDR 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC: How to Fix Exited Unexpectedly Error
XCOM-like Phoenix Point Coming to PC on December 3

The game will be available on PC via the Epic Games Store

XCOM-like Phoenix Point Coming to PC on December 3
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Officially Released for Linux and Mac, Download Now

The game was ported to Linux and macOS by Feral Interactive

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Officially Released for Linux and Mac, Download Now
Canonical's Kernel Livepatch Ubuntu Advantage Client Is Out for Ubuntu 14.04 ESM

Coming soon to Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Canonical's Kernel Livepatch Ubuntu Advantage Client Is Out for Ubuntu 14.04 ESM
NVIDIA Makes Available STUDIO Graphics Driver Version 441.12 - Download Now

The present driver includes a large number of changes

NVIDIA Makes Available STUDIO Graphics Driver Version 441.12 - Download Now
NVIDIA Quadro Graphics Driver 441.12 Is Up for Grabs - Download and Apply

The release adds security updates for driver components

NVIDIA Quadro Graphics Driver 441.12 Is Up for Grabs - Download and Apply