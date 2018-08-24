> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Over 50 security vulnerabilities were patched

Aug 24, 2018 18:55 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             

Canonical released today a bunch of major Linux kernel updates for all supported Ubuntu releases to address more than 50 security vulnerabilities affecting various kernel components.

The new kernel security updates are now available for users of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) operating system series on 32-bit, 64-bit, Raspberry Pi 2, Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) systems, and cloud environments.

According to the security advisories (here, here, and here) published today by Canonical, the updates patch 18 security vulnerabilities in the Linux 4.15 kernel of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, 9 security vulnerabilities in the Linux 4.4 kernel of Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and 53 security vulnerabilities in the Linux 3.13 kernel of Ubuntu 14.04 LTS.

Security flaws were patched in Linux kernel's XFS file system implementation, EXT4 file system implementation, procfs file system, JFS file system implementation, KVM implementation, generic VESA framebuffer driver, as well as Linux kernel's implementation of random seed data.

It also fixes a stack-based buffer overflow in the CDROM driver implementation, a race condition in the socket handling code, several use-after-free errors in the USB/IP implementation, a race condition in the ARM Advanced Microcontroller Bus Architecture (AMBA) driver, and an information leak in the generic SCSI driver.

Also fixed, is an information disclosure vulnerability in Linux kernel's ACPI implementation, a buffer overflow in the ACPI table parsing implementation, a race condition in the packet fanout implementation, as well as other flaws in the Ultra Wide Band driver, ALSA and USB subsystems, and numerous other drivers.

Users are urged to update their Ubuntu installations immediately

Canonical urges all Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS users to update their installations immediately following the instructions at https://wiki.ubuntu.com/Security/Upgrades. Kernel updates are also available for Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS users running the Bionic HWE kernel and Ubuntu 14.04.5 LTS users using the Xenial HWE kernel.

Make sure you install the new kernel versions for your Ubuntu OS as soon as possible and then reboot the computer for the changes to be applied. Ubuntu 18.04 LTS 64-bit users must update to linux-image 4.15.0.33.35, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS 32-bit and 64-bit need to update to linux-image 4.4.0.134.140, and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS users will have to update to linux-image 3.13.0.157.167.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Windows 95 Is Now Available on Linux, Mac, and Windows 10 as an Electron App

Made just for fun, but it runs quite well

Windows 95 Is Now Available on Linux, Mac, and Windows 10 as an Electron App
openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.18, Introduces AV1 Support

Mozilla Firefox 61.0.2, FFmpeg 4.0.2 & Xen 4.11 also landed

openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.18, Introduces AV1 Support
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 Enters Beta with Linux Container Innovations, More

Also introduces new security and compliance features

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 Enters Beta with Linux Container Innovations, More
After Adopting LXQt, Lubuntu Is Switching to Wayland by Default for Ubuntu 20.10

Lubuntu 18.10 will be the first release with LXQt by default

After Adopting LXQt, Lubuntu Is Switching to Wayland by Default for Ubuntu 20.10
GNOME 3.30 Brings Back Desktop Icons with Nautilus Integration, Wayland Support

Now ready for public testing with latest Nautilus release

GNOME 3.30 Brings Back Desktop Icons with Nautilus Integration, Wayland Support

Fresh Reviews

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta Preview

Much better than expected, and that's without battle royale

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta Preview
Dead Cells Review (PC)

Mesmerizing roguelike platformer with infinite replayability

Dead Cells Review (PC)
Logitech G513 Linear and Tactile Mechanical Keyboard Review

Choose the keys you want with this mechanical keyboard

Logitech G513 Linear and Tactile Mechanical Keyboard Review
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta Preview

Much better than expected, and that's without battle royale

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta Preview
Dead Cells Review (PC)

Mesmerizing roguelike platformer with infinite replayability

Dead Cells Review (PC)

Latest News

Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Over 50 security vulnerabilities were patched

Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Releases
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta Preview

Much better than expected, and that's without battle royale

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta Preview
Apple Releases watchOS 5 Beta 9 for Apple Watch Devices to Developers

It only brings minor bug fixes and improvements

Apple Releases watchOS 5 Beta 9 for Apple Watch Devices to Developers
Apple Releases iOS 12 Beta 10 and Public Beta 8 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch

The new betas are now available via OTA updates

Apple Releases iOS 12 Beta 10 and Public Beta 8 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch
Windows 95 Is Now Available on Linux, Mac, and Windows 10 as an Electron App

Made just for fun, but it runs quite well

Windows 95 Is Now Available on Linux, Mac, and Windows 10 as an Electron App
Apple Announces New Apple Watch Challenge to Celebrate America's National Parks

The company will donate $1 for each Apple Pay transaction

Apple Announces New Apple Watch Challenge to Celebrate America's National Parks
openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.18, Introduces AV1 Support

Mozilla Firefox 61.0.2, FFmpeg 4.0.2 & Xen 4.11 also landed

openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.18, Introduces AV1 Support
Nikon Unveils Its First Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras, the Nikon Z 7 & Nikon Z 6

With innovative Z-series full-frame mirrorless system

Nikon Unveils Its First Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras, the Nikon Z 7 & Nikon Z 6
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 Enters Beta with Linux Container Innovations, More

Also introduces new security and compliance features

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 Enters Beta with Linux Container Innovations, More