Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Update for All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Canonical released today the first Linux kernel security update for all of its supported Ubuntu Linux releases to address more than 30 security vulnerabilities.

Affecting Ubuntu 19.10 and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS systems using Linux kernel 5.3, the new security update addresses two heap-based buffer overflows in the Marvell WiFi-Ex and Marvell Libertas WLAN drivers, as well as flaws in the Fujitsu ES network device driver, Broadcom V3D DRI driver, Mellanox Technologies Innova driver, and Mellanox Technologies ConnectX driver.

Additionally, issues were resolved in Linux kernel's Intel WiMAX 2400 driver, Geschwister Schneider USB CAN interface driver, netlink-based 802.11 configuration interface, event tracing subsystem, the driver for memoryless force-feedback input devices, Microchip CAN BUS Analyzer driver, PEAK-System Technik USB driver, ALSA timer implementation, and DesignWare USB3 controller driver.

Affecting Ubuntu 19.04 and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS systems using the Linux 5.0 kernel, the new security patch also fixes vulnerabilities found in Linux kernel's CIFS implementation, QLogic Fibre Channel driver, VirtualBox guest driver implementation, ADIS16400 IIO IMU driver, Intel OPA Gen1 Infiniband driver, and AMD Audio CoProcessor driver.

The Cascoda CA8210 SPI 802.15.4 wireless controller driver, AMD Display Engine driver, NXP PN533 NFC USB driver, Chelsio T4/T5 RDMA driver, DesignWare USB3 controller driver, the binder IPC implementation, the fair scheduler, and multiple USB HID device drivers were also patched. Moreover, Spectre_RSB mitigations were improved for to PowerPC architecture systems on all Ubuntu releases.

Users are urged to update their systems immediately

The new Linux kernel security update is available right now from the software repositories of Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine), Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus). All users are urged to update their systems immediately, and keep in mind to reboot your computers after installing the new kernel versions.

Ubuntu 19.10 users using Linux 5.3 must update to linux-image 5.3.0-26.28, Ubuntu 19.04 users using Linux 5.0 need to update to linux-image 5.0.0-38.41, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS users using Linux 4.15 need to update to linux-image 4.15.0-74.84, Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS users using Linux 4.15 should update to linux-image 4.15.0-74.83~16.04.1, and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS users using Linux 4.4 will have to update to linux-image 4.4.0-171.200.