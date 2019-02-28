> >
Canonical Improves Security and Robustness of Ubuntu Kubernetes with Containerd

Containerd is supported on Charmed Kubernetes and Microk8s

Canonical announced today that it added support for Containerd container runtime in the latest releases of its Charmed Kubernetes and Microk8s products to improve their security and robustness.

Available for Linux and Windows operating systems, Containerd is the industry-standard container runtime capable of managing entire container lifecycles, including container execution, low-level storage, image transfer, network attachments, as well as process supervision. Besides improving security, Containerd ensures reduced latency and robust performance for Canonical's Kubernetes offering.

"Containerd has become the industry-standard container runtime focused on simplicity, robustness, and portability,” said Carmine Rimi, Product Manager for Kubernetes at Canonical. "Enabling Kubernetes to drive containerd directly reduces the number of moving parts, reduces latency in pod startup times, and improves CPU and memory usage on every node in the cluster."

"After being accepted into CNCF nearly two years ago, containerd continues to see significant momentum – showcasing the demand for foundational container technologies," added Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

Ubuntu Kubernetes supports multi-cloud operations

Containerd is supported in the 1.14 releases of Charmed Kubernetes and Microk8s alongside the traditional Docker runtime, which Canonical vows to support in its Ubuntu Kubernetes offerings designed to support multi-cloud operations and compatibility with top cloud hosting providers like Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS), Google Kubernetes Engine, and Azure Kubernetes Service.

Customers should be aware that their clusters' default runtime won't be overwritten after an upgrade, which means that if you're currently using the Docker runtime you'll stay with it unless you decide to move to Containerd, which has a focus on simplicity, portability, and robustness. If you want to learn more about Containerd, we recommend checking out its GitHub page for further reading or to download the source code.

