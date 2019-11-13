Canonical Donates More Ubuntu Phones to UBports and You Can Get One Right Now

Canonical has donated more Ubuntu Phone devices to the UBports Foundation for further development of the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system, which they deprecated a few years ago.

Once again, Canonical decided to donate even more Ubuntu Touch devices to UBports, but this time there's even better news for those interested in contributing to the development of Ubuntu Touch, the mobile OS created by Canonical for Ubuntu Phones, which is now entirely maintained by the UBports Foundation.

This time, UBports decided to donate the Ubuntu Touch devices, which consists of two dozen BQ Aquaris E4 phones, two BQ Aquaris M10 tablets, one Meizu MX4 phone, and several other we can't identify, to any developer interested in joining the Ubuntu Phone movement and contribute to the development of Ubuntu Touch.

"Our old friends at Canonical have given us some more Ubuntu Touch devices to use for further development. So here's the offer: if you want to help develop Ubuntu Touch and need a device let us know here and someone will be in touch," said the UBports Foundation in a tweet.

Here's what you have to do to get an Ubuntu Phone

If you're really interested in contributing to the development of the Ubuntu Touch mobile OS and you need one of the aforementioned devices to contribute code or apps, all you have to do is convince UBports by writing a tweet with your details and coding skills as a reply to the tweet attached below or in their forum here.

If UBports believes you are a good candidate, they will send you the device of your choice. But you need to hurry, because there aren't so many Ubuntu Touch devices available. So, what are you waiting for? Go and present your skills to UBports and you might get an Ubuntu Phone for free.

