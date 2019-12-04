> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Canonical Announces Ubuntu Pro, Premium Images for Amazon Web Services

They come with 10 years of updates and security maintenances

Dec 4, 2019 16:57 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Ubuntu Pro images for AWS
   Ubuntu Pro images for AWS

Canonical today announced Ubuntu Pro, a set of premium images for Amazon Web Services (AWS) that are available right now in the AWS Marketplace for enterprise customers.

Ubuntu Pro, as Canonical likes to call these new premium images for AWS, covers the Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS releases and allows enterprises to purchase longer updates and security maintenance, critical compliance features, as well as broader security coverage with no contract required. The Ubuntu Pro images are supported on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2).

"The new Ubuntu Pro images will deliver a further optimised experience to our customers, providing additional security and performance to their Ubuntu instances," said Deepak Singh, VP of Compute Services at AWS. "Available directly through AWS Marketplace, Ubuntu Pro can be purchased, deployed and launched on AWS in a seamless and effortless manner, removing the need for additional provisioning or procurement processes."

Ubuntu Pro highlights

Highlights of Ubuntu Pro include 10 years of package updates and security maintenance for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 8 years for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Kernel Livepatch support for rebootless kernel patching and higher uptime, as well as customised FIPS and Common Criteria EAL-compliant components that allows its use under environments with compliance regimes like ISO, HIPAA, FedRAMP, and PCI.

Furthermore, Ubuntu Pro offers customers patch coverage for Ubuntu's application repositories and infrastructure, which provides hundreds of open source workloads like Node.js, Apache Kafka, Redis, MongoDB, RabbitMQ, among many others. Also, coming in Q1 2020, Ubuntu Pro promises fleet-wide systems management via Landscape, including the ability to view and selectively apply updates.

On top of that, Ubuntu Pro promises integration with AWS security and compliance features, such as AWS Security Hub and AWS CloudTrail. The Ubuntu Pro premium images are available for purchase right now from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace here. Canonical also noted that fact that it is now an Advanced Tier Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and will soon provide Ubuntu 18.04 LTS certifications, beginning Q1 2020.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and CentOS 7 Receive Important Kernel Security Update

Fixes two vulnerabilities and numerous other issues

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and CentOS 7 Receive Important Kernel Security Update
Mozilla Thunderbird 68.3.0 Released for Linux, Windows, and macOS

New version of the email client is now up for grabs

Mozilla Thunderbird 68.3.0 Released for Linux, Windows, and macOS
Firefox 72 Enters Development with Picture-in-Picture Support on Linux and macOS

First beta versions are now available for testing

Firefox 72 Enters Development with Picture-in-Picture Support on Linux and macOS
Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Beta Officially Released with New Apps, Updated Artwork

Available now as Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce flavors

Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Beta Officially Released with New Apps, Updated Artwork
Tails 4.1 Anonymous OS Released with Latest Tor Browser, Linux Kernel 5.3.9

Also brings updates to Thunderbird and Enigmail apps

Tails 4.1 Anonymous OS Released with Latest Tor Browser, Linux Kernel 5.3.9

Fresh Reviews

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Latest News

This Is the Revamped New Tab Page in Microsoft Edge InPrivate Mode

Microsoft updates the NTP in latest Canary and Dev builds

This Is the Revamped New Tab Page in Microsoft Edge InPrivate Mode
Hulu Removes Facebook Login Option Because We All Know Why

Facebook will no longer be supported by 2020

Hulu Removes Facebook Login Option Because We All Know Why
Dutch Politician Turned Hacker Faces Prison Time After Stealing Celebrity Nudes

The man was part of the famous The Fappening scandal

Dutch Politician Turned Hacker Faces Prison Time After Stealing Celebrity Nudes
Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Version 2004 Cumulative Update KB4533028

Cumulative update shipped to users in the Insider program

Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Version 2004 Cumulative Update KB4533028
Opera for Android 55 Released with Major Dark Mode Improvements

New night mode available in the latest version

Opera for Android 55 Released with Major Dark Mode Improvements
Europol Takes Down Over 30,500 Piracy Websites, Arrests 3 Suspects

Operation “In Our Sites” continues with global investigation

Europol Takes Down Over 30,500 Piracy Websites, Arrests 3 Suspects
New Vivaldi for Android Beta Adds More UI Improvements, Chromebook Support

Vivaldi for Android beta 2 is now available to download

New Vivaldi for Android Beta Adds More UI Improvements, Chromebook Support
5G iPhone Is the “Number One Priority,” Qualcomm Says

The first iPhone with 5G should launch next year

5G iPhone Is the “Number One Priority,” Qualcomm Says
Microsoft Pulls Notepad for Windows 10 from Microsoft Store

Notepad once again becoming a fully native Windows app

Microsoft Pulls Notepad for Windows 10 from Microsoft Store