BlackArch Linux Ethical Hacking OS Gets New Release with More Than 150 New Tools

BlackArch Linux 2019.06.01 is now available for download

May 24, 2019 18:44 GMT 
The BlackArch Linux ethical hacking and penetration testing operating system has received a new installation media today that brings lots of updated and new tools, as well as many other improvements.

Powered by the latest stable and most advanced Linux 5.1.4 kernel, BlackArch Linux 2019.06.01 is here to introduce more than 150 new hacking tools, an updated installer to version 1.1.1, a new "jedi-vim" plugin providing the jedi autocompletion library to the VIM editor, along with several other updated VIM plugins.

Moreover, BlackArch Linux 2019.06.01 comes with support for rxvt-unicode, updated Xresources and Xdefaults, updated tools and packages, including their configuration files, updated core packages, and updated window manager menus for the Awesome, Fluxbox, and Openbox window managers.

ISO clean-ups and tweaks

The BlackArch Linux ISO has received some necessary clean-ups and tweaks as well for version 2019.06.01, and the developers noted the fact that runtime checks were performed for all packages prior the building the ISO image. As such, the BlackArch Linux 2019.06.01 ISO should perform without any issues.

You can download BlackArch Linux 2019.06.01 right now from the official website or via our free Linux software portal if you want to install this powerful operating system targeted at ethical hacking and penetration testing tasks. The new ISO image is here only for new installations or of you want to reinstall.

Existing BlackArch Linux users don't have to download the new ISO image to keep the installations up to date, but only to make sure they have all the latest updates installed from the official repositories. BlackArch Linux is based on Arch Linux so it follows the same rolling release model where you install once and receive updates forever.

