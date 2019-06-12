> >
Atari VCS Linux-Powered Gaming Console Is Now Available For Pre-Order for $249

It will be available for purchase in March 2020

Jun 12, 2019 
After last year's successful Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, Atari announced that its long-anticipated Atari VCS retro gaming console is now finally available for online pre-orders at various online retail and Atari's official web store.

Atari issued a press release on Tuesday to announce that after many trials and tribulations it finally has a release date for the official launch of its Atari VCS retro gaming console, along with a release date for those who backed the project during its early days, as well as information about the first key retail partnerships that will have the console ready for pre-order starting today.

"Atari made a commitment to its fans to make the new VCS the best and most versatile game and home entertainment platform it can be, with a wide array of options." said Frédéric Chesnais, Atari CEO. "After so many months of working on defining and refining the products, and after the strong initial support of our thousands of original Indiegogo backers, we are excited to finally and officially announce our product launch configurations."

Therefore, the first retails to offer the upcoming Atari VCS for pre-order will be Walmart and GameStop, but customers will also be able to pre-order the retro gaming console directly from Atari's online shop. While there will be several bundles available for pre-order, the console will cost $249.99 USD for the Atari VCS 400 Onyx (4GB) model, and the price can go up to $389.99 USD for one of the Atari VCS 800 (8GB) variants.

Coming this December to backers, ships March 2020 for anyone else

There are also good news for early backers who pre-order the Atari VCS gaming console last year during the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, as Atari said that they will receive the device as soon as this December. For anyone else that will be pre-ordering the console starting today until its official launch next year, shipping will be kicking off in March 2020.

The Atari VCS retro gaming console will feature more than 100 of all-time favorite arcade titles, such as Asteroids, Breakout, Centipede, Gravitar, Missile Command, and Yars' Revenge, as well as a bunch of other new Atari games like Tempest 4000. It comes with the Atari VCS Store as well to allow gamers to buy even more titles and other content that will be available.

At E3 2019, Atari unveiled a demo of the Atari dashboard to showcase the capabilities of the AMD Ryzen chip powering the console, which supports 4K video resolutions, as well as HDR (High Dynamic Range) and 60FPS content. Powered by a Linux-based operating system, the Atari VCS will also feature dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB 3.0 ports, and, besides gaming, it can also be used as a media center device.

