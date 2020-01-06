> > >
Arch Linux Kicks Off 2020 with New ISO Release Powered by Linux Kernel 5.4

Arch Linux 2020.01.01 is now available to download

Jan 6, 2020 
Arch Linux is one of the very first GNU/Linux distributions to kick off 2020 with a brand new ISO image, the first to be based on the latest Linux kernel series.

Arch Linux is a respected and well known GNU/Linux distribution that follows a rolling release model where the user installs once and receives updates forever. Arch Linux also generates monthly ISO images that contain all the package updates pushed through the software repositories in the previous month.

Arch Linux 2020.01.01 is here as the first ISO release in 2020, powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.4 kernel series, which brings numerous new features and enhancements like support for Microsoft's exFAT file system, the "lockdown" security feature, and improved app memory management on Android.

On top of that, the Arch Linux 2020.01.01 release also ships with all the package updates and security patches releases throughout December 2019, which makes this ISO image the most up-to-date installation medium for those who want to deploy Arch Linux on new computers.

Only for new installations

Once again, we would like to emphasize that Arch Linux 2020.01.01 is here only for new installations. All new Arch Linux ISOs are targeted at those who want to install a fresh copy of Arch Linux on their personal computers without having to download hundreds of updates from the repositories.

As such, existing Arch Linux users don't have do download the new ISO image to keep their installations up to date, but only run the "sudo pacman -Syu" command from time to time. For anyone else who wants to install or test drive Arch Linux, they can download Arch Linux 2020.01.01 right now from the official website or our free software portal.

