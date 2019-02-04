> >
Android Security Patch for February 2019 Now Rolling Out with More Than 40 Fixes

It's now rolling out to all Pixel users worldwide

Feb 4, 2019 
Android Security Patch for February 2019 released
Google released today the Android Security Patch for February 2019 to Pixel users to address multiple security vulnerabilities and fixing various bugs reported by users lately.

February 2019's Android Security Patch is now rolling out to all supported Google devices and consists of the 2019-02-01 and 2019-02-05 security patch levels, fixing a total of 42 security vulnerability across several components, including the Android framework, library, and system, as well as kernel, Nvidia, and Qualcomm components. The most severe issue fixed in this update allowing remote attackers to execute arbitrary code using malicious PNG files.

"The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in Framework that could allow a remote attacker using a specially crafted PNG file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The severity assessment is based on the effect that exploiting the vulnerability would possibly have on an affected device, assuming the platform and service mitigations are turned off for development purposes or if successfully bypassed," reads the security bulletin.

No security patches are available for Pixel  devices

Surprisingly, the Android Security Patch for February 2019 doesn't contain any security patches specific to Pixel devices, but Google says that this release brings several functional updates and improvements to various components of its Linux-based mobile operating system, as well as to supported Pixel devices. However, there are no details about these improvements at the moment of writing.

According to the Pixel Update Bulletin for February 2019, all Pixel devices that run the latest Android 9 Pie operating system will receive the Android Security Patch for February 2019 update via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates. The rollout started today and should be available in the coming days for Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel XL 2, Google Pixel 3, and Google Pixel 3 XL devices, so update as soon as possible.

