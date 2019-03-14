> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Android Q Enters Beta with New Privacy and Security Features, AV1 Codec Support

Also introduces dynamic depth format for photos

Mar 14, 2019 00:08 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Android Q Beta released
6 photos
   Android Q Beta released

Google has released the first beta version of its upcoming Android 10 or Android Q mobile operating system series to give the community an early look at the upcoming features and improvements.

With a strong focus on security and privacy, Android Q promises support for all the latest mobile technologies, including 5G, foldable screens, and edge to edge displays. It also brings faster app startup, new video and audio codecs, Vulkan 1.1 support for gaming, new APIs for connectivity, and enhancements for foldables.

"As the mobile ecosystem evolves, Android is focused on helping users take advantage of the latest innovations, while making sure users' security and privacy are always a top priority," said Dave Burke, VP of Engineering at Google. "Android Q brings a number of additional privacy and security features for users."

Here's what's new in Android Q

As mentioned before, Android Q comes with a focus on privacy and security, so this release promises to give users more control over location permissions for apps (deny, allow only when the app is in use, and allow all the time), as well as more control over apps to allow them to control the access to shared files.

"Users will be able to control apps' access to the Photos and Videos or the Audio collections via new runtime permissions. For Downloads, apps must use the system file picker, which allows the user to decide which Download files the app can access," explained Dave Burke.

Furthermore, Android Q promises to prevent apps from launching an Activity while running in the background, limits access to non-resettable device identifiers like device's serial number and IMEI, and enables the randomization of device's MAC address by default when connected to different Wi-Fi networks.

Aside from the new privacy features, Android Q will add support for the groundbreaking AV1 video codec for stream high quality content with less bandwidth, Opus audio encoding support, HDR10+ support, Vulkan 1.1 support and experimental support for the ANGLE graphics abstraction layer on top of Vulkan for better gaming, and the ability to access key system settings from the context of your app.

Other noteworthy features include dynamic depth format for photos, improved peer-to-peer and internet connectivity, Wi-Fi performance mode, connectivity permissions for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular, and a new native MIDI API that allows communication with MIDI devices via NDK (Native Development Kit),

Android Q also introduces faster app startup, TLS 1.3 support for better app security, and new ways for application developers to engage users, such as multi-resume support and the ability to notify the app when it has focus, support for foldable and edge to edge screens, as well as sharing shortcuts to make sharing of files faster and more convenient.

If you're interested in getting an early taste of all these new featurs, you should know that the first Android Q Beta is now rolling out for all supported Pixel devices, including the original Pixel and Pixel XL by popular demand, along with a preview SDK for developers. Enroll your device in the Android Q Beta program to get it.

More control over location
More control over location
Settings panel is a floating UI
Settings panel is a floating UI
Foldables and innovative new screens
Foldables and innovative new screens
Sharing shortcuts
Sharing shortcuts

Android Q (6 Images)

Android Q Beta released
More control over locationSettings panel is a floating UI
+3more
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Google Testing New Chrome Feature for Faster Tab Switching on Android

New toolbar could display page icons on smartphones

Google Testing New Chrome Feature for Faster Tab Switching on Android
Android Security Patch for March 2019 Now Rolling Out with 45 Security Fixes

Also available for Essential Phone users

Android Security Patch for March 2019 Now Rolling Out with 45 Security Fixes
Samsung Bringing iPhone-Like Notifications to Android with Good Lock Update

New update projected to go live on Samsung on March 8

Samsung Bringing iPhone-Like Notifications to Android with Good Lock Update
Samsung Galaxy S10 First Impressions

The latest-generation Samsung Galaxy S model is here

Samsung Galaxy S10 First Impressions
Nokia Launches the 5.45-Inch Nokia 1 Plus with Android Pie for Just $99

New model announced this week at the MWC 2019

Nokia Launches the 5.45-Inch Nokia 1 Plus with Android Pie for Just $99

Fresh Reviews

Dungeon Stars Review (Switch)

If you're a fan of RPGs, Hack'n'Slash games and endless dungeon runners, then this title will catch your attention

Dungeon Stars Review (Switch)
The Occupation Review (PS4)

An interesting concept marred by technical and design issues

The Occupation Review (PS4)
Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)

The fighting game franchise that didn't take itself too seriously, focusing on entertainment brings yet another title

Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)
Dungeon Stars Review (Switch)

If you're a fan of RPGs, Hack'n'Slash games and endless dungeon runners, then this title will catch your attention

Dungeon Stars Review (Switch)
The Occupation Review (PS4)

An interesting concept marred by technical and design issues

The Occupation Review (PS4)

Latest News

CorelDRAW for Windows 10 Now Available for Download

The app goes live in the Microsoft Store for everyone

CorelDRAW for Windows 10 Now Available for Download
Microsoft Announces New Translator App Update for iPhone

New version of the Translator app available for downloaded

Microsoft Announces New Translator App Update for iPhone
New iPhone 11 Details Leak, Square Camera Design Very Likely

Report claims iPhone 11 borrows Huawei Mate 20 Pro’s design

New iPhone 11 Details Leak, Square Camera Design Very Likely
Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4494195 for Insiders

New update available for users in the Slow ring

Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4494195 for Insiders
Dungeon Stars Review (Switch)

If you're a fan of RPGs, Hack'n'Slash games and endless dungeon runners, then this title will catch your attention

Dungeon Stars Review (Switch)
Huawei Ready to Give Up on Android and Windows If Things Get Ugly in the US

The company has its own OS to replace them, it says

Huawei Ready to Give Up on Android and Windows If Things Get Ugly in the US
Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4489868 Breaks Down a Linux Feature

Microsoft acknowledges new bug in the version 1803 update

Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4489868 Breaks Down a Linux Feature
Apple to Unveil iOS 13, macOS 10.15, tvOS 13 & watchOS 6 at WWDC 2019 on June 3

WWDC 2019 will take place between June 3 and 7

Apple to Unveil iOS 13, macOS 10.15, tvOS 13 & watchOS 6 at WWDC 2019 on June 3
Canonical Releases Minor Linux Kernel Security Update for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

HWE kernel update also available for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM users

Canonical Releases Minor Linux Kernel Security Update for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS