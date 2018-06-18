> >
Android Messages for Desktop Now Rolling Out Worldide as a Web-Based Service Updated

It will let Android users text from the web on their PCs

Jun 18, 2018 
It would appear that Google's long-anticipated Android Messages for Desktops feature that let you text from the web on your personal computer is finally rolling out to users worldwide.

Google starting rolling out the promised Android Messages website to let Android users text with their friends and family directly from their computers via a web-based client, and it's currently supported on Gooogle Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, Microsoft Edge, and other Chromium-based web browsers like Opera and Vivaldi.

"Today and over the next week, we’ll begin rolling out Messages for web, one of our top-requested features that lets you send and receive texts from your computer. To get started, select “Messages for web” in the menu of your Messages mobile app. On Messages for web, you can send stickers, emoji, and attach images in addition to sending text," said Sanaz Ahari, Product Management Director.

To get started with Android Messages for Web and text from your computer, you'll have to first install the Android Messages app from Google Play store on your Android smartphone. Then open the Android Messages website and scan the QR code with your phone by tapping the More options menu and selecting "Messages for web."

Android desktop messaging is coming soon

One thing appears to be missing from all this exciting news, namely the fact that the "Messages for web" option that allow users to scan the QR code displayed on the Android Message for Web website isn't yet available on the Android Messages app, which we believe Google will update shortly to include it.

We will keep you guys up-to-date with more details on this matter once Google rolls out an Android Message update to include the QR scanning feature. Once it's available, you'll be able to start texting on your personal computer using your favorite web browser using the instructions listed above and also displayed on the Android Messages website.

In early February, Google revealed its plans to roll out a desktop, web-based messaging services, which was announced in May during the Google I/O developer conference along with a brand-new messaging service for Android devices called Chat. We'll update this story as soon as Android Messages for Web is fully accessible.

Update: We've updated the story to include a quote from Google as the company officially announced it started rolling out Android Messages for Web, which will be avaialable to everyone over the next week. Besides texting, Android Messages will support sendig of GIFs, smart replies, link previews, and support for copying one-time passwords.

Android Messages for Web
Search for and send the perfect GIF
Use Smart Reply to respond with a tap
Preview links within your conversations
Copy one-time passwords with one tap

