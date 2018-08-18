AMDGPU-PRO 18.30 Radeon Linux Driver Released with Support for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

AMD released a new major version of its AMDGPU-PRO graphics driver for Radeon GPUs to users of Linux-based operating systems, Radeon Software for Linux 18.30.

Featuring official support for the AMD Radeon PRO WX 8200 graphics cards and initial Wattman-like functionality, the Radeon Software for Linux 18.30 finally adds support for some of the most recent Ubuntu, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and CentOS Linux distributions.

These include Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS (Bionic Beaver), Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS (Xenial Xerus), Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10, CentOS 7.5, and CentOS 6.10. SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop and Server (SLED/SLES) 12 Service Pack (SP) 3 is supported as well, but not the latest SUSE Linux Enterprise 15.

Vulkan SDK version bumped to 1.1.77.0

The Radeon Software for Linux 18.30 graphics driver updates the installation instructions and the installation script to handle dependency resolutions, no longer requiring users to download the pre-install script when installing the AMDGPU-PRO driver on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS Linux distributions.

With this major release, AMD bumped the Vulkan SDK version to 1.1.77.0, which needs to be installed on your GNU/Linux distribution if you want to use the Vulkan graphics driver with your AMD Radeon GPU. Those interested in more information on the Wattman-like functionality should check out the included sample script in the "examples" folder of the amdgpu-dkms package.

Radeon Software for Linux 18.30 consists of the AMDGPU All-Open and AMDGPU-PRO driver. You can download AMDGPU-PRO 18.30 for any of the supported Linux-based operating systems right now from the release notes page, where you can also find a list of supported AMD Radeon GPUs and the installation instructions, or through our software portal. AMDGPU-PRO 18.30 replaces the old AMDGPU-PRO 17.30 release.