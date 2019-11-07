> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

AMD Unveils Ryzen 9 3950X CPU as World’s Most Powerful 16-Core Desktop Processor

The company announces the Ryzen 3960X and 3970X CPUs as well

Nov 7, 2019 16:52 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
New AMD Ryzen 9 Threadripper processors announced
   New AMD Ryzen 9 Threadripper processors announced

AMD announced today the third-generation line up of its latest AMD Ryzen 9 "Threadripper" processor family, the Ryzen 3950X, Ryzen 3960X, and Ryzen 3970X.

Part of the AMD Ryzen 9 Threadripper desktop processors family, the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU is here as world's most powerful 16-core desktop processor, delivering unparalleled gaming and 3D performances that AMD claims to even outperform Intel's Core i9-9920X desktop processor with up to 2.34 times more performance per watt.

Featuring 16 cores and 32 threads, the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X processor comes with base clock of 3.5GHz that can be overclocked at up to 4.7GHz. As far as memory goes, the CPU features 2 DDR4 memory channels running at 3200MHz and comes with 1MB L1 cache, 8MB L2 cache, and 64MB L3 cache.

The processor comes unlocked in an AM4 socket with a TSMC 7nm FinFET CMOS, PCIe 4.0 x16 support, as well as 105 watt power consumption (TDP). AMD recommends using a liquid cooling solution for its AMD Ryzen 9 3950X Threadripper processor, which will be available to order starting November 25th at only $749 USD.

Meet the AMD Ryzen 3960X and AMD Ryzen 3970X processors

Also today, AMD announced the AMD Ryzen 3960X and AMD Ryzen 3970X Threadripper processors. While the AMD Ryzen 3960X features 24 CPU cores and 48 threads, with a base clock of 3.8GHz that can be boosted to up to 4.5GHz, the AMD Ryzen 3970X features 32 CPU cores and 64 threads, as well as a 3.7GHz base clock that can also be boosted at up to 4.5GHz.

As expected, these two processors are much more expensive than the AMD Ryzen 3950X as they will sell at a retail price of $1,399 USD for the AMD Ryzen 3960X and $1,999 USD for the AMD Ryzen 3970X. AMD has also announced today AMD Athlon 3000G, a new budget CPU selling at only $49 USD, which will be available in stores starting November 19th.

Play Video
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Surface Pro 6 and Surface Book 2 CPUs Throttled Back to the Stone Age

The likely culprit seems to be a firmware update

Surface Pro 6 and Surface Book 2 CPUs Throttled Back to the Stone Age
Raspberry Pi 4 Launched with 4K Support, Up to 4GB RAM

The new-generation Raspberry Pi is finally here

Raspberry Pi 4 Launched with 4K Support, Up to 4GB RAM
AMD Navi to Launch in Q3, Possibly as Low as $250

The cheapest model should rival Nvidia 2070

AMD Navi to Launch in Q3, Possibly as Low as $250
Intel’s 25.20.100.6519 HD Graphics Driver Is Up for Grabs - Download Now

The driver improves Windows 10 Ambient light support

Intel’s 25.20.100.6519 HD Graphics Driver Is Up for Grabs - Download Now
CES 2019 Best Of: What to Watch Out For After the Dust Settles

Cool doesn't always mean the best, but it's always fun

CES 2019 Best Of: What to Watch Out For After the Dust Settles

Fresh Reviews

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)

Reflects current events without even trying

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)
Blasphemous Review (PC)

In nomine Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti

Blasphemous Review (PC)
John Wick Hex Review (PC)

A fun bite-sized adventure that's absolutely worth your time

John Wick Hex Review (PC)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)

Reflects current events without even trying

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)
Blasphemous Review (PC)

In nomine Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti

Blasphemous Review (PC)

Latest News

iOS 14 Concept Imagines New Call Screen, Split View, Multiple Accounts, and More - Video

Also proposes new always-on display with complications

iOS 14 Concept Imagines New Call Screen, Split View, Multiple Accounts, and More - Video
Apple Releases iOS 13.2.2 and iPadOS 13.2.2 to Fix Infamous Multitasking Bug

Update recommended if you encounter background refresh issue

Apple Releases iOS 13.2.2 and iPadOS 13.2.2 to Fix Infamous Multitasking Bug
KDE Applications 19.08 Reaches End of Life, KDE Apps 19.12 Arrives December 12th

KDE Applications 19.08.3 is the last release in the series

KDE Applications 19.08 Reaches End of Life, KDE Apps 19.12 Arrives December 12th
AMD Unveils Ryzen 9 3950X CPU as World’s Most Powerful 16-Core Desktop Processor

The company announces the Ryzen 3960X and 3970X CPUs as well

AMD Unveils Ryzen 9 3950X CPU as World’s Most Powerful 16-Core Desktop Processor
Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.1.3 Firmware to Prohibit Downgrades from iOS 13.2

iOS 13.1.2 firmware is also no longer signed

Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.1.3 Firmware to Prohibit Downgrades from iOS 13.2
Canonical Partners with Nvidia to Certify Ubuntu 18.04 LTS on NVIDIA DGX-2 AI

Both companies aim to accelerate AI adoption in multi-cloud

Canonical Partners with Nvidia to Certify Ubuntu 18.04 LTS on NVIDIA DGX-2 AI
Transport Fever 2 Coming to PC on December 11

A huge world is waiting for your railroads and road vehicles

Transport Fever 2 Coming to PC on December 11
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gets New DLC Fighter as Part of the Season Pass

Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury joins the Arena

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gets New DLC Fighter as Part of the Season Pass
Apple Releases First Public Beta of iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, and tvOS 13.3

Everyone can now install the latest iOS, iPadOS & tvOS betas

Apple Releases First Public Beta of iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, and tvOS 13.3