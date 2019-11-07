AMD Unveils Ryzen 9 3950X CPU as World’s Most Powerful 16-Core Desktop Processor

AMD announced today the third-generation line up of its latest AMD Ryzen 9 "Threadripper" processor family, the Ryzen 3950X, Ryzen 3960X, and Ryzen 3970X.

Part of the AMD Ryzen 9 Threadripper desktop processors family, the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU is here as world's most powerful 16-core desktop processor, delivering unparalleled gaming and 3D performances that AMD claims to even outperform Intel's Core i9-9920X desktop processor with up to 2.34 times more performance per watt.

Featuring 16 cores and 32 threads, the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X processor comes with base clock of 3.5GHz that can be overclocked at up to 4.7GHz. As far as memory goes, the CPU features 2 DDR4 memory channels running at 3200MHz and comes with 1MB L1 cache, 8MB L2 cache, and 64MB L3 cache.

The processor comes unlocked in an AM4 socket with a TSMC 7nm FinFET CMOS, PCIe 4.0 x16 support, as well as 105 watt power consumption (TDP). AMD recommends using a liquid cooling solution for its AMD Ryzen 9 3950X Threadripper processor, which will be available to order starting November 25th at only $749 USD.

Meet the AMD Ryzen 3960X and AMD Ryzen 3970X processors

Also today, AMD announced the AMD Ryzen 3960X and AMD Ryzen 3970X Threadripper processors. While the AMD Ryzen 3960X features 24 CPU cores and 48 threads, with a base clock of 3.8GHz that can be boosted to up to 4.5GHz, the AMD Ryzen 3970X features 32 CPU cores and 64 threads, as well as a 3.7GHz base clock that can also be boosted at up to 4.5GHz.

As expected, these two processors are much more expensive than the AMD Ryzen 3950X as they will sell at a retail price of $1,399 USD for the AMD Ryzen 3960X and $1,999 USD for the AMD Ryzen 3970X. AMD has also announced today AMD Athlon 3000G, a new budget CPU selling at only $49 USD, which will be available in stores starting November 19th.