> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Alpine Linux 3.11 Released with Linux Kernel 5.4 and Raspberry Pi 4 Support

Installation images are now available to download

Dec 19, 2019 17:21 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Alpine Linux 3.11.0 released
   Alpine Linux 3.11.0 released

Alpine Linux creator Natanael Copa announced today the availability of Alpine Linux 3.11.0, a major update that brings numerous new features, improvements, updated components, and lots of bug and security fixes.

Shipping with the latest Linux 5.4 kernel series, the Alpine Linux 3.11.0 release is here to add support for Raspberry Pi Foundation's Raspberry Pi 4 Model B single-board computer, which can be installed using either the AArch64 (ARM 64-bit) and ARMv7 images.

Alpine Linux 3.11.0 also adds initial support for the GNOME and KDE Plasma Desktop environments, which users can install from the main software repositories, support for the next-generation Vulkan graphics API, along with support for the DXVK Vulkan-based translation layer for Direct3D 9, 10, and 11.

Among other changes included in this release, we can mention support for the MinGW-w64 free and open-source software development environment (GCC for Windows 64-bit and 32-bit), and Rust support for all architectures except s390x (IBM System z).

Updated components

Alpine Linux 3.11.0 also comes with numerous updated components like Busybox 1.31.1, Crystal 0.31.1, Erlang 22.1, GCC 9.2.0, Git 2.24.1, Go 1.13.4, LLVM 9.0.0, musl libc 1.1.24, Nextcloud 17.0.2, Perl 5.30.1, PostgreSQL 12.1, Python 3.8.0, QEMU 4.2.0, Rust 1.39.0, Zabbix 4.4.3, and Xen 4.13.0.

Under the hood, this release removes linux-vanilla, as users are recommended to install linux-lts when upgrading from a previous release, and deprecates support for Python 2 packages, which will completely be removed in the next release. Additionally, packages now use /var/mail instead of /var/spool/mail, and clamav-libunrar is no longer a hard dependency of ClamAV.

You can download Alpine Linux 3.11.0 right now from our free Linux software portal for any of the supported architectures, including 64-bit (x86_64), 32-bit (x86), s390x (IBM System z), ppc64le (PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian), ARMhf, AArch64 (ARM64), and ARMv7.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Kubuntu Focus Linux Laptop Announced for 2020 with 6GB Nvidia GTX 2060, 32GB RAM

The laptop comes with Intel Core i7-9750H 4.5GHz Turbo CPU

Kubuntu Focus Linux Laptop Announced for 2020 with 6GB Nvidia GTX 2060, 32GB RAM
Chrome OS 79 Adds Media Controls in Lock Screen, Mouse Acceleration Control

Rolling out now to all supported Chromebooks

Chrome OS 79 Adds Media Controls in Lock Screen, Mouse Acceleration Control
Life is Strange 2 Is Out Now for Linux and macOS, Ported by Feral Interactive

The video game comes bundled with all five episodes

Life is Strange 2 Is Out Now for Linux and macOS, Ported by Feral Interactive
MintBox3 Linux PC Arrives with Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Cinnamon Pre-Installed

Features Intel Core i9 CPU and Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU

MintBox3 Linux PC Arrives with Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Cinnamon Pre-Installed
Peppermint 10 Linux OS Gets Respined, It's Now Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Live images are now available for 32-bit and 64-bit systems

Peppermint 10 Linux OS Gets Respined, It's Now Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Fresh Reviews

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

Latest News

Why Some Apps Eat Too Much Storage on an iPhone and How to Fix This

Gigabytes of storage sometimes required by just one app

Why Some Apps Eat Too Much Storage on an iPhone and How to Fix This
How to Run the Old and New Edge Browser Side by Side on Windows 10

Easy steps to keep the legacy version of Edge around

How to Run the Old and New Edge Browser Side by Side on Windows 10
Biggest 3D Printed Building in the World Has 2 Stories, Ready in 2 Weeks

This is the world’s largest-ever 3D printed building

Biggest 3D Printed Building in the World Has 2 Stories, Ready in 2 Weeks
Intel HD Graphics 26.20.100.7584 DCH Is Available - Download Now

The new update includes support for Dragon Quest Builders 2 and Hades Steam Early Access on Intel UHD Graphics

Intel HD Graphics 26.20.100.7584 DCH Is Available - Download Now
Whistling When Using the AirPods Pro Can Activate Noise Cancellation

And also if you’re driving with windows down, some say

Whistling When Using the AirPods Pro Can Activate Noise Cancellation
Activating Microsoft Plus! For Windows XP Still Works 18 Years After Launch

Now this is something that you really don’t see every day

Activating Microsoft Plus! For Windows XP Still Works 18 Years After Launch
No Need to Cure Your Laziness: How to Disable All iPhone Alarms at Once

It’s time to learn how to be lazy like a boss

No Need to Cure Your Laziness: How to Disable All iPhone Alarms at Once
Facebook Again Imagines a World Without Google and Android

Company reportedly planning an Android replacement

Facebook Again Imagines a World Without Google and Android
Personal Information of 267 Million Facebook Users Leaked Online

User IDs, phone numbers, names exposed in public database

Personal Information of 267 Million Facebook Users Leaked Online