New Antivirus Live CD Release Is Out Now Based on 4MLinux 24.0 and ClamAV 0.99.2

4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki‏ informs Softpedia today on the general availability of the Antivirus Live CD 24.0-0.99.2 GNU/Linux distribution.

Every time a new major 4MLinux release is being prepped, Antivirus Live CD gets updated with the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source components that have been included in the respective 4MLinux release. As such, Antivirus Live CD 24.0-0.99.2 is based on 4MLinux 24.0 and ClamAV 0.99.2 open-source antivirus software toolkit.

"Antivirus Live CD is an official 4MLinux fork including the ClamAV scanner. It's designed for users who need a lightweight live CD, which will help them to protect their computers against viruses," said Zbigniew Konojacki in the release announcement‏. "The latest version 24.0-0.99.2 is based on 4MLinux 24.0 and ClamAV 0.99.2."

A lightweight live ISO that protects your PC against viruses

For those unfamiliar with Antivirus Live CD, it's a lightweight live ISO image designed for users who need to protect their personal computers against viruses and other malware and don't have an anti-virus software installed or aren't connected to a Wi-Fi or wired network.

Antivirus Live CD works even without an Internet connection because it comes bundled with the latest virus signature database for Clam AntiVirus (ClamAV). However, a Wi-Fi, Ethernet, or dial-up connection is necessary to enable automatic updates of the virus signature database.

Best of all, Antivirus Live CD supports mounting of a wide range of partitions that can be scanned by ClamAV for viruses, including Btrfs, EXT2, EXT3, EXT4, F2FS, FAT16, FAT32, HFS, HFS+, JFS, NILFS2, NTFS, Reiser4, ReiserFS, and XFS. You can download the latest release, Antivirus Live CD 24.0-0.99.2, right now from our website. The ISO image can be written to a USB flash drive.

