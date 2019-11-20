> > >
Zorin OS 15 Lite Released as a Windows 7 Replacement, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Promises to extend the lifespan of your PC for years to come

Zorin OS 15 Lite
   Zorin OS 15 Lite

The Zorin OS community announced today the general availability of the Zorin OS 15 Lite edition, an Xfce-based version optimized to run faster than Windows 7 on very old computers.

Based on Canonical's latest long-term supported Ubuntu 18.04 (Bionic Beaver) operating system series, Zorin OS 15 Lite is here packed with some of the most advanced and efficient software components and the latest Xfce 4.14 desktop environment, which provides a user-friendly experience and promises extend the lifespan of your PC for years to come.

"With Zorin OS 15 Lite, we've condensed the full Zorin OS experience into a streamlined operating system, designed to run fast on computers as old as 15 years. With version 15, we’ve gone the extra mile to make the XFCE 4.14-based desktop feel familiar and user-friendly to new users, especially those moving away from Windows 7," reads today's announcement.

What's new in Zorin OS 15 Lite

Highlights of the Zorin OS 15 Lite release include a refreshed and refined look and feel of the desktop with a new, minimal, simple, and more welcoming theme with beautiful animations, six color variants, and Light and Dark modes. The new desktop theme also adapts throughout the day by automatically switching between Light and Dark modes during sunrise and sunset.

Zorin OS 15 Lite also comes with built-in Snap, Flatpak and Flathub support to make it easier to install your favorite apps, a new Notifications Indicator that features a "Do not disturb" options to silence notifications when you're busy, the Linux 5.0 kernel series, and numerous under-the-hood improvements and latest software and security updates from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

Zorin OS 15 Lite and Zorin OS 15 Education Lite editions are now available to download for free through our software portal for 64-bit and 32-bit computers. Customers who purchased Zorin OS 15 Ultimate, will also now be able to download  Zorin OS 15 Ultimate Lite edition for free from the official website. If you're using Windows 7, we recommend installing Zorin OS until January 2020.

