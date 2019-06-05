> > >
Zorin OS 15 Linux Distro Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS

Available to download now as Core and Ultimate editions

Jun 5, 2019 
The Zorin OS 15 Linux distro has been officially released today after being in development for the past several months, based on the latest Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS operating system.

Derived from the software repositories of Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS (Bionic Beaver) with the HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel and graphics stack from Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish), Zorin OS 15 is now available to celebrate almost 10 years since the first Zorin OS release hit the streets.

"Creating a Linux desktop operating system that’s designed for everyone – not only the engineers & power users – has always been the mission of Zorin OS, ever since the first release nearly 10 years ago. Zorin OS 15 takes this decade-long effort and amplifies it to the next level," reads today's announcement.

Here's what's new in Zorin OS 15

Highlights of Zorin OS 15 include Zorin Connect, a new app that lets Android users sync their device's notifications with their personal computer, browse the photos from their phone or tablet, share files and URLs, reply to text messages, control media playback on their PCs, or even use it as a remote control.

A new and refreshed look was given to Zorin OS 15 with a beautiful and welcoming desktop theme that adapts throughout the day, switching automatically between the Light and Dark modes, while also offering users no less than six color variants. The new desktop theme also comes with new animations for a complete experience.

Zorin OS 15 also features support for touchscreens, Night Light to protect your eyes when you're working at night, the latest LibreOffice 6.2 office suite, support for Flatpak universal apps and the Flathub repository, a Do not disturb mode, and a totally revamped Settings app to make configuring Zorin OS a breeze.

Among other noteworthy changes, we can mention Nvidia proprietary graphics drivers bundled in the live ISO image, support for color emoji, Mozilla Firefox as default web browser, new system font, support for Thunderbolt 3 devices, network captive portal detection, and experimental Wayland support.

Zorin OS 15 is available for download as Core and Ultimate editions only for 64-bit computers. The Lite and Education editions will be released in the coming months with support for both 64-bit and 32-bit architectures. Zorin OS 12 users can now upgrade their installations to Zorin OS 15 without reinstalling.

