You Can Now Run Android 8.1 Oreo on Your PC with Microsoft/Windows 10 Launchers

AndEX Oreo 8.1 build 180918 is now available

Developer Arne Exton released today a new version of his Android-x86 fork AndEx that lets you run Google's Andriod 8.1 Oreo mobile operating system on your personal computer.

The biggest changes of the AndEX Oreo 8.1 build 180918 release is that it now includes not one, not two, but three pre-installed launchers to make your Android experience more fun on your PC. These include Microsoft Launcher, Windows 10 Launcher, and OO Launcher, an enhanced Android Oreo-style launcher with lots of useful features.

Additionally, the developer addressed various bugs and updated several components to make sure everything works out of the box. For example, Google Play Store now works as intended, and users will find the Aptoide App Manager pre-installed as an alternative package manager they can use to install Android apps on their PCs.

Also included there's the GAPPS (Google Apps) package that gives users access to various of Google's services, including Google Play Services, Google Play store, Google Play Games, and YouTube, as well as many other popular apps like Spotify, Firefox, ES File Explorer, Root Explorer, Control Screen Orientation, and Clash of Clans.

It's a lot easier to install AndEx on your PC

But there's even better news for those who want to run Android on their PCs with AndEx as the developer claims to have discovered a new way to manually install the operating system on personal computers. Detailed instructions are available for your reading pleasure on the release announcement page.

"I’ve discovered a new way to manually install AndEX Oreo to hard drive. Most important, the install function works in this new version of AndEX Oreo," said Arne Exton. "You can also install AndEX Oreo on a virtual hard drive while using VirtualBox. You can run AndEX Oreo very well live in both VMWare and VirtualBox though."

Best of all, it's now possible to become root (system administrator) on your new Android PC by opening up a terminal and running the "su root" command, which wasn't available in previous versions of AndEX Oreo. Powered by Linux kernel 4.9.109 with more support for various hardware, AndEX Oreo 8.1 build 180918 is available now from developer's website for $9 USD.

AndEX Oreo 8.1 Desktop with Microsoft Launcher
AndEX Oreo 8.1 Desktop with with several extra apps (games)
AndEX Oreo 8.1 Desktop with Windows 10 Launcher
