You Can Now Install Android 8.1 Oreo on Your Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ Computer

RaspAnd Build 180717 is now available to download

Jul 17, 2018 20:59 GMT 
Just two weeks after releasing the first build of his RaspAnd operating system based on Google's Android 8.1 Oreo mobile OS, Arne Exton today announced a new version with support for the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ computer.

RaspAnd Oreo 8.1 Build 180717 is basically identical with RaspAnd Oreo 8.1 Build 180707 except for the fact that it now also supports the latest Raspberry Pi 3 single-board computer, the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, which features a more powerful 1.4GHz 64-bit quad-core processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE 4.2, faster Ethernet, and Power-over-Ethernet support.

"My build of RaspAnd Oreo 8.1 is ready. It’s the first RaspAnd build with Android Oreo 8.1 and the first RaspAnd build to work on the new Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+. All installed apps (including Google Play Services and Google Play store) have been updated to the latest available version by 180717," said Arne Exton in today's announcement.

A mini version of RaspAnd Oreo 8.1 is now available

Along with today's release of RaspAnd, which lets you install the Android 8.1 Oreo mobile operating system on your Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ computer, the developer also released a mini version of his RaspAnd Oreo 8.1 operating system, which only ships pre-installed with a small collection of apps that are essential for running Android on Raspberry Pi, such as  GAPPS and a web browser.

Due to its smaller size, the mini version of RaspAnd 8.1 Oreo appears to be a bit faster than the normal version, and it's perfect for those who have bloatware and like to install only the apps they really need. Both the mini and the normal versions of RaspAnd Oreo 8.1 Build 180717 are now available for purchase from the developer's website for $ 9.00 USD or free if you have purchased a previous release.

The normal version of RaspAnd 8.1 Oreo includes GAPPS with Google Play Services with Google Play Store, Google Play Games, YouTube, Aptoide TV, TeamViewer, CM Browser, Via Browser, Firefox, ES File Explorer 4.1.7.2, Termux 0.60, AIDA64, and Quick Reboot Pro 1.8.4. Check out the screenshot gallery below to see RaspAnd 8.1 Oreo in action and make sure you read the installation instructions from the developer's website before installing RaspAnd on your Raspberry Pi.

Showing all installed apps and extra apps
Google Play Store running
Spotify running
TeamViewer running and controlling a PC
