> >
Softpedia Homepage   

You Can Now Buy Linux Notebooks Powered by Zorin OS from Star Labs

Two new notebooks come pre-installed with Zorin OS 15

Jun 21, 2019 20:59 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Zorin OS notebooks now available
3 photos
   Zorin OS notebooks now available

The makers of the Zorin OS Linux operating system announced today that they partnered with a computer manufacturer to offer users notebooks powered by Zorin OS.

The wait is over, as Zorin OS has partnered with Star Labs, a UK-based computer manufacturer specialised in selling Linux-powered notebooks, to offer you two new laptops running the latest version of Zorin OS, fully customized and optimised for these powerful and slick notebooks.

"Creating a Linux desktop experience that’s accessible to everyone has always been our mission at Zorin OS," reads today's announcement. "Today we’re taking the next step in this mission by making Zorin OS easier for the masses to access: on new computers powered by Zorin OS."

Meet Star LabTop and Star Lite notebooks with Zorin OS 15

Meet the Star LabTop and Star Lite notebooks powered by Zorin OS 15. Star LabTop is Star Labs' flagship and comes with an Intel Core i7 Quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 480GB SSD, and a gorgeous 13.3-inch HD display. This sleek ultrabook is housed in a lightweight aluminium chassis offering a minimalist and beautiful design.

On the other hand, the Star Lite notebook offers users a silent and compact Linux laptop that's impressively powerful and lightweight also housed in aluminium chassis, but with a thin design without a fan. The notebook uses an Intel Pentium N4200 Quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and 240GB SSD, with a beautiful 11.6-inch HD display.

Both the Star LabTop and Star Lite can be purchases starting today from Star Labs' online store for $849 / €899 / £799 for the Star LabTop notebook and $419 / €449 / £399 for the Star Lite notebook. And if you don't like any of these laptops, Star Labs assures us that more new Zorin OS computers will be available soon.

Star LabTop
Star LabTop
Star Lite
Star Lite

Photo Gallery (3 Images)

Zorin OS notebooks now available
Star LabTopStar Lite
Open gallery
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Ubuntu Linux Gets Intel MDS Mitigations for Intel Sandy Bridge CPUs, Update Now

Users must update their systems as soon as possible

Ubuntu Linux Gets Intel MDS Mitigations for Intel Sandy Bridge CPUs, Update Now
GNOME Asia Summit 2019 Announced for GNOME 3.36 "Gresik" Desktop in Indonesia

The event will take place between October 11-13, 2019

GNOME Asia Summit 2019 Announced for GNOME 3.36 "Gresik" Desktop in Indonesia
CentOS 7 and RHEL 7 Get Important Linux Kernel Update to Patch SACK Panic Flaws

Patches are also available for CentOS 6 and RHEL 6 series

CentOS 7 and RHEL 7 Get Important Linux Kernel Update to Patch SACK Panic Flaws
Debian's Intel MDS Mitigations Are Available for Sandy Bridge Server/Core-X CPUs

New intel-microcode security update is now available

Debian's Intel MDS Mitigations Are Available for Sandy Bridge Server/Core-X CPUs

Fresh Reviews

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Review (PS4)

A remake of Crash Team Racing and Crash Nitro Kart is coming to the PS4 with 2019 graphics and loads of fun new features

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Review (PS4)
Muse Dash Review (PC)

A unique rhythm-action game is coming to PC to get you all fired up and maybe even make you dance without you noticing

Muse Dash Review (PC)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

A more affordable tablet with premium touches

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Review (PS4)

A remake of Crash Team Racing and Crash Nitro Kart is coming to the PS4 with 2019 graphics and loads of fun new features

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Review (PS4)
Muse Dash Review (PC)

A unique rhythm-action game is coming to PC to get you all fired up and maybe even make you dance without you noticing

Muse Dash Review (PC)

Latest News

Foxconn Founder Wants Apple to Give Up on Making iPhones in China

He says Apple should move production to Taiwan

Foxconn Founder Wants Apple to Give Up on Making iPhones in China
FedEx Stops Shipment of Huawei Phone Due to US Government Ban

The phone was sent from the UK to the US

FedEx Stops Shipment of Huawei Phone Due to US Government Ban
Microsoft Says Windows 10 19H2 Is Still Coming

The Windows 10 update is due in the fall

Microsoft Says Windows 10 19H2 Is Still Coming
Windows Terminal Now Available for Download

The new app is now available from the Microsoft Store

Windows Terminal Now Available for Download
You Can Now Buy Linux Notebooks Powered by Zorin OS from Star Labs

Two new notebooks come pre-installed with Zorin OS 15

You Can Now Buy Linux Notebooks Powered by Zorin OS from Star Labs
Ubuntu Linux Gets Intel MDS Mitigations for Intel Sandy Bridge CPUs, Update Now

Users must update their systems as soon as possible

Ubuntu Linux Gets Intel MDS Mitigations for Intel Sandy Bridge CPUs, Update Now
GNOME Asia Summit 2019 Announced for GNOME 3.36 "Gresik" Desktop in Indonesia

The event will take place between October 11-13, 2019

GNOME Asia Summit 2019 Announced for GNOME 3.36 "Gresik" Desktop in Indonesia
CentOS 7 and RHEL 7 Get Important Linux Kernel Update to Patch SACK Panic Flaws

Patches are also available for CentOS 6 and RHEL 6 series

CentOS 7 and RHEL 7 Get Important Linux Kernel Update to Patch SACK Panic Flaws
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Review (PS4)

A remake of Crash Team Racing and Crash Nitro Kart is coming to the PS4 with 2019 graphics and loads of fun new features

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Review (PS4)