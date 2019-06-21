You Can Now Buy Linux Notebooks Powered by Zorin OS from Star Labs

The makers of the Zorin OS Linux operating system announced today that they partnered with a computer manufacturer to offer users notebooks powered by Zorin OS.

The wait is over, as Zorin OS has partnered with Star Labs, a UK-based computer manufacturer specialised in selling Linux-powered notebooks, to offer you two new laptops running the latest version of Zorin OS, fully customized and optimised for these powerful and slick notebooks.

"Creating a Linux desktop experience that’s accessible to everyone has always been our mission at Zorin OS," reads today's announcement. "Today we’re taking the next step in this mission by making Zorin OS easier for the masses to access: on new computers powered by Zorin OS."

Meet Star LabTop and Star Lite notebooks with Zorin OS 15

Meet the Star LabTop and Star Lite notebooks powered by Zorin OS 15. Star LabTop is Star Labs' flagship and comes with an Intel Core i7 Quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 480GB SSD, and a gorgeous 13.3-inch HD display. This sleek ultrabook is housed in a lightweight aluminium chassis offering a minimalist and beautiful design.

On the other hand, the Star Lite notebook offers users a silent and compact Linux laptop that's impressively powerful and lightweight also housed in aluminium chassis, but with a thin design without a fan. The notebook uses an Intel Pentium N4200 Quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and 240GB SSD, with a beautiful 11.6-inch HD display.

Both the Star LabTop and Star Lite can be purchases starting today from Star Labs' online store for $849 / €899 / £799 for the Star LabTop notebook and $419 / €449 / £399 for the Star Lite notebook. And if you don't like any of these laptops, Star Labs assures us that more new Zorin OS computers will be available soon.

Star LabTop