Vivaldi Browser Adds Privacy-Focused Search Engine Qwant as New Search Option

Vivaldi Technologies informed Softpedia today that they've added a new search engine to the growing list of search options of their Chromium-based Vivaldi web browser.

We're talking about Qwant, a search engine designed from the ground up by a French-based company to respect users' privacy when searching the World Wide Web for anything that interest them every single day. Qwant achieves its privacy goal by not storing any cookies, nor your search history.

As one of Vivaldi Technologies' top priorities is to respect the privacy of its users, the Norwegian-based company announced today that the Qwant search engine is now integrated into the latest stable version of their web browser and can be used as default search engine, complying with the European browsing habits.

"We believe that the Internet can do better. We do not believe in tracking our users or in data profiling," says Jon von Tetzchner, CEO and co-founder of Vivaldi Technologies. "We are extremely thrilled to give our users another search alternative that protects them from mass surveillance."

How to use the Qwant search engine in Vivaldi

If you care about your privacy when searching for things online, it is recommended to use a privacy-focused search engine like DuckDuckGo, Qwant, Swisscows, StartPage, SearX, Peekier, DeepSearch, and others. Vivaldi already had DuckDuckGo and StartPage, and now it also comes with Qwant.

To use Qwant in Vivaldi you'll have to update the web browser to version 1.15 (1147.52), which is now rolling out to Linux, macOS, and Windows users worldwide. Just open Vivaldi, and you'll be prompted to update it. Once the update was installed, you can use Qwant by selecting from the list of search engines from the search box in the toolbar.

To configure it, go to Preferences/Settings -> Search and click on Qwant from the list of search engines. There you can drag it from the list and put it on top or anywhere else in the list, or make it the default search engine for Vivaldi by checking the "Set as Default Search" box when Qwant is highlighted.

Setting Qwant as default search engine