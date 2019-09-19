> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Vivaldi 2.8 Released with Unified Sync Support for Desktop and Android

Now available for GNU/Linux, Windows, and macOS

Sep 19, 2019 07:00 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Vivaldi 2.8 released
   Vivaldi 2.8 released

Vivaldi Technologies released today the Vivaldi 2.8 web browser for desktop platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows, an incremental update that adds significant improvements.

With Vivaldi 2.8, Vivaldi Technologies continues to give desktop users full control over their browsing experience by adding various improvements across the board, starting with Vivaldi Sync, which now lets you sync bookmarks, passwords, history, notes, and autofill information across desktop and mobile.

That's right, starting with Vivaldi 2.8, all your browsing data will be automatically synchronized between your installations of Vivaldi on desktop platforms, such as Linux, Mac, or Windows, and your mobile device where Vivaldi for Android is installed if you use Vivaldi Sync.

"Our new release today moves us a step closer to delivering a browser that everyone can consider made just for them. People want an efficient browser on their desktop and mobile, not one that's watered down," says Jon von Tetzchner, Vivaldi Technologies CEO.

We remind everyone that Vivaldi Technologies recently entered the mobile web browser marker with Vivaldi for Android, which is built on the same rock-solid foundation as the desktop version. Just like on the desktop, Vivaldi for Android uses the Vivaldi Sync feature to sync your browsing data across multiple devices.

A smoother browsing experience

While continuing to protect users' privacy and security when navigating online, Vivaldi 2.8 squashes long-standing bugs and polishes rough edges to offer you a smoother, more efficient, and faster Web browsing experience. Vivaldi 2.8 also promises to help you be more productive on your job.

Under the hood, Vivaldi 2.8 is powered by the latest Chromium 77.0.3865.78 release. You can view the full changelog here and download Vivaldi 2.8 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows right now through our software portal. Of course, existing uses can update to Vivaldi 2.8 via the built-in OTA (Over-the-Air) update mechanism.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Google Chrome 77 Is Out for Linux, Android, Windows & Mac with 52 Security Fixes

Introduces new performance metrics and form capabilities

Google Chrome 77 Is Out for Linux, Android, Windows & Mac with 52 Security Fixes
Mozilla Firefox 70 Enters Development with Extended Dark Mode Support, New Logo

The web browser is now available for public beta testing

Mozilla Firefox 70 Enters Development with Extended Dark Mode Support, New Logo
Firefox 69 Is Out with Enhanced Tracking Protection for Better Privacy, Security

Now rolling out to Linux, Mac, Windows and Android platforms

Firefox 69 Is Out with Enhanced Tracking Protection for Better Privacy, Security
Mozilla Firefox 69 Is Now Available to Download for Linux, Windows, and macOS

It will be available through OTA updates on September 3rd

Mozilla Firefox 69 Is Now Available to Download for Linux, Windows, and macOS
Vivaldi 2.7 Hopes to Boost Your Productivity, Improves Stability and Reliability

It's now available for Linux, Windows, and Mac

Vivaldi 2.7 Hopes to Boost Your Productivity, Improves Stability and Reliability

Fresh Reviews

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

Latest News

How Using an iPhone X Ended Up Illegal for San Francisco Staffers

City banned the use of facial recognition

How Using an iPhone X Ended Up Illegal for San Francisco Staffers
NVIDIA Fixes Security Vulnerability in Its Windows Software

Users recommended to patch their devices as soon as possible

NVIDIA Fixes Security Vulnerability in Its Windows Software
TikTok Is Not for Sale Despite US Security Claims, ByteDance Says

Parent company denies reports of potential sale

TikTok Is Not for Sale Despite US Security Claims, ByteDance Says
Booking.com Promises to Give Up on Misleading Tactics

All changes to be implemented by June 16, 2020

Booking.com Promises to Give Up on Misleading Tactics
Monkey King: Hero Is Back – Mind Palace DLC Adds New Missions, Different Traps

Also, two free DLCs add new hard and easy modes

Monkey King: Hero Is Back – Mind Palace DLC Adds New Missions, Different Traps
Roguelike Party Game Conan Chop Chop Coming to All Platforms in February

The game was previously delayed to add online multiplayer

Roguelike Party Game Conan Chop Chop Coming to All Platforms in February
Google Pay Now Supports Tens More Banks

Albeit country availability continues to be rather limited

Google Pay Now Supports Tens More Banks
Alaska Flights Canceled After Hackers Take Down Aircraft Maintenance System

RavnAir says some 260 passengers were affected

Alaska Flights Canceled After Hackers Take Down Aircraft Maintenance System
If This Leak Is Real, iPhone 12 Could Look a Lot Like iPhone 4

First alleged leak of iPhone 12 now making the rounds

If This Leak Is Real, iPhone 12 Could Look a Lot Like iPhone 4