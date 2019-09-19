Vivaldi 2.8 Released with Unified Sync Support for Desktop and Android

Vivaldi Technologies released today the Vivaldi 2.8 web browser for desktop platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows, an incremental update that adds significant improvements.

With Vivaldi 2.8, Vivaldi Technologies continues to give desktop users full control over their browsing experience by adding various improvements across the board, starting with Vivaldi Sync, which now lets you sync bookmarks, passwords, history, notes, and autofill information across desktop and mobile.

That's right, starting with Vivaldi 2.8, all your browsing data will be automatically synchronized between your installations of Vivaldi on desktop platforms, such as Linux, Mac, or Windows, and your mobile device where Vivaldi for Android is installed if you use Vivaldi Sync.

"Our new release today moves us a step closer to delivering a browser that everyone can consider made just for them. People want an efficient browser on their desktop and mobile, not one that's watered down," says Jon von Tetzchner, Vivaldi Technologies CEO.

We remind everyone that Vivaldi Technologies recently entered the mobile web browser marker with Vivaldi for Android, which is built on the same rock-solid foundation as the desktop version. Just like on the desktop, Vivaldi for Android uses the Vivaldi Sync feature to sync your browsing data across multiple devices.

A smoother browsing experience

While continuing to protect users' privacy and security when navigating online, Vivaldi 2.8 squashes long-standing bugs and polishes rough edges to offer you a smoother, more efficient, and faster Web browsing experience. Vivaldi 2.8 also promises to help you be more productive on your job.

Under the hood, Vivaldi 2.8 is powered by the latest Chromium 77.0.3865.78 release. You can view the full changelog here and download Vivaldi 2.8 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows right now through our software portal. Of course, existing uses can update to Vivaldi 2.8 via the built-in OTA (Over-the-Air) update mechanism.