Vivaldi 2.7 Hopes to Boost Your Productivity, Improves Stability and Reliability

Vivaldi Technologies released today Vivaldi 2.7, a new version of the cross-platform, Chromium-based web browser that brings more productivity to your day and stability improvements.

Two months in the work, the Vivaldi 2.7 web browser is now available based on Chromium 76.0.3809.110 and packed with a bunch of enhancements that promise to boost your productivity. These include a new right-click tab context menu option that lets you mute a website to prevent it from playing audio.

Vivaldi 2.7 also makes it possible to access your user profiles a lot faster by creating a desktop shortcut to a specific User Profile, which will ensure you're always in the right account. A new context menu item will be available for Windows users in the user profile menu under the "Add Person/Edit Person" button.

"We want Vivaldi to be the perfect tool for you to control and enjoy the digital aspect of your lives," said Jon von Tetzchner, Vivaldi Technologies CEO. "And that’s why we are working on the things that count – the things that make you more productive and organised on the Web."

More informative Status Bar, macOS stability improvements, and more

Also new in Vivaldi 2.7 is an option for the Adobe Flash Player plugin under Settings → Webpages → Plugins to help you enable or disable it more easily when needed, and the Status Bar now informs users about the current loading state of a web page at the bottom of the window.

For macOS users, Vivaldi 2.7 adds an extra layer of stability improvements to ensure a more reliable session without crashes. You can download Vivaldi 2.7 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now through our free software portal or simply update your installations via OTA updates.

Cut the noise with Mute Tab

Audio settings

Informative Status Bar