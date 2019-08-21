> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Vivaldi 2.7 Hopes to Boost Your Productivity, Improves Stability and Reliability

It's now available for Linux, Windows, and Mac

Aug 21, 2019 08:19 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Vivaldi 2.7 released
5 photos
   Vivaldi 2.7 released

Vivaldi Technologies released today Vivaldi 2.7, a new version of the cross-platform, Chromium-based web browser that brings more productivity to your day and stability improvements.

Two months in the work, the Vivaldi 2.7 web browser is now available based on Chromium 76.0.3809.110 and packed with a bunch of enhancements that promise to boost your productivity. These include a new right-click tab context menu option that lets you mute a website to prevent it from playing audio.

Vivaldi 2.7 also makes it possible to access your user profiles a lot faster by creating a desktop shortcut to a specific User Profile, which will ensure you're always in the right account. A new context menu item will be available for Windows users in the user profile menu under the "Add Person/Edit Person" button.

"We want Vivaldi to be the perfect tool for you to control and enjoy the digital aspect of your lives," said Jon von Tetzchner, Vivaldi Technologies CEO. "And that’s why we are working on the things that count – the things that make you more productive and organised on the Web."

More informative Status Bar, macOS stability improvements, and more

Also new in Vivaldi 2.7 is an option for the Adobe Flash Player plugin under Settings → Webpages → Plugins to help you enable or disable it more easily when needed, and the Status Bar now informs users about the current loading state of a web page at the bottom of the window.

For macOS users, Vivaldi 2.7 adds an extra layer of stability improvements to ensure a more reliable session without crashes. You can download Vivaldi 2.7 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now through our free software portal or simply update your installations via OTA updates.

Cut the noise with Mute Tab
Cut the noise with Mute Tab
Audio settings
Audio settings
Informative Status Bar
Informative Status Bar
Access User Profiles quicker
Access User Profiles quicker

Vivaldi 2.7 (5 Images)

Vivaldi 2.7 released
Cut the noise with Mute TabAudio settings
+2more
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Google Chrome 76 Released for Linux, Windows, and Mac with 43 Security Fixes

Now available for download on all supported platforms

Google Chrome 76 Released for Linux, Windows, and Mac with 43 Security Fixes
Mozilla Releases Firefox 68 as the Next ESR Series with Cryptomining Protection

Now rolling out to Linux, Mac, and Windows users

Mozilla Releases Firefox 68 as the Next ESR Series with Cryptomining Protection
Mozilla Firefox 68 Is Now Available to Download for Linux, Mac, and Windows

The binaries and source code are available now

Mozilla Firefox 68 Is Now Available to Download for Linux, Mac, and Windows
Opera 62 Web Browser Launches with New Task Completer, Design Improvements

Now available for Linux, Mac, and Windows systems

Opera 62 Web Browser Launches with New Task Completer, Design Improvements

Fresh Reviews

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)

A masterpiece marred by many technical issues

Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)
Sparklite Review (PS4)

A roguelike that tingles your nostalgia for the 16-bit era

Sparklite Review (PS4)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)

A masterpiece marred by many technical issues

Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)

Latest News

Song of Horror Episode 3 Arrives on Friday, December 13

The horror adventure adds a new location, new characters

Song of Horror Episode 3 Arrives on Friday, December 13
World War 3 PvP Shooter Adds Community Game Mode Breakthrough

A 10v10 players mode that lasts between 15 and 30 minutes

World War 3 PvP Shooter Adds Community Game Mode Breakthrough
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season One Begins on December 3

The most ambitious free content release for the franchise

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season One Begins on December 3
Kali Linux Ethical Hacking OS Switches to Xfce Desktop, Gets New Look and Feel

Kali Linux 2019.4 is now available to download

Kali Linux Ethical Hacking OS Switches to Xfce Desktop, Gets New Look and Feel
Bliss OS Now Lets You Run Android 10 on Your PC, Based on Android-x86 and AOSP

It's still in early development and needs more testing

Bliss OS Now Lets You Run Android 10 on Your PC, Based on Android-x86 and AOSP
You Can Now Turn a Raspberry Pi 4 SBC into an Edge Gateway with Ubuntu 19.10

Hacking edge applications has never been easier

You Can Now Turn a Raspberry Pi 4 SBC into an Edge Gateway with Ubuntu 19.10
LibreELEC 9.2 Embedded Linux OS Brings Raspberry Pi 4 Improvements, Kodi 18.5

Also implements driver support for webcams

LibreELEC 9.2 Embedded Linux OS Brings Raspberry Pi 4 Improvements, Kodi 18.5
GRID Autosport Racing Game Is Out Now for Android, Ported by Feral Interactive

Users can install it from Google Play Store

GRID Autosport Racing Game Is Out Now for Android, Ported by Feral Interactive
How to Fix the Most Common Google Chrome Download Errors

These are the most common file download error messages

How to Fix the Most Common Google Chrome Download Errors