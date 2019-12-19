> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Vivaldi 2.10 Released with Better Site Compatibility, More Customization Options

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems

Dec 19, 2019 08:01 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Vivaldi 2.10 released
2 photos
   Vivaldi 2.10 released

Vivaldi Technologies released today the Vivaldi 2.10 web browser for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows desktop platforms, a release that introduces a major change to offer out-of-the-box compatibility with websites.

The major change in the Vivaldi 2.10 release is about the web browser changing its UA (User Agent) string, which would identify it as a supported Chromium web browser on numerous websites where Vivaldi was not supported before, such as Google Docs or Netflix, because it was blocked by the competition.

As such, after updating to Vivaldi 2.10, users will be able to smoothly browse all those websites without any incompatibility issues. For more technical details about why Vivaldi is changing its user agent, we recommend checking out the video attached below and a more in-depth blog by Vivaldi's QA Lead, Ruarí Ødegaard.

"The primary reason to show Vivaldi in the user agent is a level of pride. That pride, however, is hurting us, as our competitors and others are using this to block us from their services," says Vivaldi CEO Jon von Tetzchner. "That is why with today's update, we've drawn a line in the sand so that you can browse more websites without a glitch."

New customization options, other improvements

Vivaldi 2.10 also introduces new customization options to let users change Vivaldi's theme to match the one of the host operating system, be it either Light or Dark theme. To take advantage of this new feature and make Vivaldi follow the default system theme, users will need to go to Settings > Themes > Scheduled Themes > Use Operating System Theme.

Other than that, Vivaldi 2.10 continue to improve the overall experience for users by adding more tweaks in keyboard handling, improvements in the Address Bar layout, improvements in extension toggling, as well as improvements in Quick Commands. You can download Vivaldi 2.10 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems right now through our free software portal.

Match your themes with your operating system
Match your themes with your operating system
Play Video

Vivaldi 2.10 (2 Images)

Vivaldi 2.10 released
Match your themes with your operating system
Open gallery
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Google Releases Chrome 79 for Linux, Windows, and Mac with 51 Security Fixes

Also includes various new features and improvements

Google Releases Chrome 79 for Linux, Windows, and Mac with 51 Security Fixes
Firefox 71 Officially Released with Native MP3 Decoding on Linux, Windows & Mac

Also introduces an improved password manager

Firefox 71 Officially Released with Native MP3 Decoding on Linux, Windows & Mac
Mozilla Firefox 71 Is Now Available to Download for Linux, Windows, and macOS

Introduces new kiosk mode and PiP support on Windows

Mozilla Firefox 71 Is Now Available to Download for Linux, Windows, and macOS
Opera 65 Launches with Much-Improved Tracker Blocker, Redesigned Address Bar

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems

Opera 65 Launches with Much-Improved Tracker Blocker, Redesigned Address Bar
Vivaldi 2.9 Released with Much-Improved Vivaldi Menu and Better Performance

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows

Vivaldi 2.9 Released with Much-Improved Vivaldi Menu and Better Performance

Fresh Reviews

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

Latest News

Alpine Linux 3.11 Released with Linux Kernel 5.4 and Raspberry Pi 4 Support

Installation images are now available to download

Alpine Linux 3.11 Released with Linux Kernel 5.4 and Raspberry Pi 4 Support
Kubuntu Focus Linux Laptop Announced for 2020 with 6GB Nvidia GTX 2060, 32GB RAM

The laptop comes with Intel Core i7-9750H 4.5GHz Turbo CPU

Kubuntu Focus Linux Laptop Announced for 2020 with 6GB Nvidia GTX 2060, 32GB RAM
Chrome OS 79 Adds Media Controls in Lock Screen, Mouse Acceleration Control

Rolling out now to all supported Chromebooks

Chrome OS 79 Adds Media Controls in Lock Screen, Mouse Acceleration Control
Windows 10 Feature Request: Live Desktop Wallpapers

Bring your desktop to life with live wallpapers

Windows 10 Feature Request: Live Desktop Wallpapers
How Vivaldi Improves Site Compatibility with a User Agent Update

“The price is hurting us,” Vivaldi developers say

How Vivaldi Improves Site Compatibility with a User Agent Update
Adobe Lightroom for Windows 10 Launched Without Creative Cloud Requirement

You can now install Lightroom from the Microsoft Store

Adobe Lightroom for Windows 10 Launched Without Creative Cloud Requirement
Microsoft Release a New Free “Premium” Theme for Windows 10

There are 15 4K wallpapers in this free Windows 10 theme

Microsoft Release a New Free “Premium” Theme for Windows 10
Microsoft Edge Browser Updated with QR Code Generator

Experimental flag included in the latest Canary build

Microsoft Edge Browser Updated with QR Code Generator
Bing Shows More Russian Propaganda, Disinformation than Google

Study compares Google and Bing in terms of disinformation

Bing Shows More Russian Propaganda, Disinformation than Google